Soccer fans gather throughout Spokane to watch World Cup

Soccer fans came together to watch the games and celebrate the World Cup with other soccer fans.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Soccer fans have been gathering around places like the Manito Tap House to watch the excitement of the World Cup.

The American team's performance is especially exciting, as the young team took to the field against No. 5 ranked Great Britain. One fan, Peter Schilds, hails from Scotland. He just wants to see someone defeat one team in particular.

"We just support any team that can beat England!" Schilds said. "Our identity is around the fact that we can't beat the English, which we haven't done in a long time, at war, or at football. At least somebody else should do it, right?"

But other fans like Andrew Hyatt are excited to see the soccer culture grow within the city of Spokane. Hyatt himself has been a fan of the game for over 20 years

"Spokane is becoming so diverse and cultural and this is the world's sport. Most of the world loves this game, so we're just trying to offer the opportunities that people can experience," said Hyatt.

Hyatt and Schilds came together and pitched the idea of hosting World Cup watch parties to the Manito Taphouse's general manager, Chelsea Hanson. With her help, they now have a place to gather and watch the games with other soccer fans.

"It's incredible to see the growth, even from four years ago, and I think we'll continue to grow," said Hyatt. "It's just about building this community that will fall in love with the sport. So yeah, I think we'll get there."

The World Cup is airing until December 18, and features 32 teams from around the world competing for the winning title. For more information on the World Cup, click here.

