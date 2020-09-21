x
Seahawks beat Patriots 35-30 in first home game of the season

Seahawks are 2-0 on the season.
Credit: AP
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton comes down on his back after he was stopped near the goal line as the clock expires in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Seattle. The Seahawks won 35-30. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

SEATTLE — Cam Newton was stopped at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game, and the Seattle Seahawks held on for a 35-30 win over the New England Patriots. 

Newton led New England 80 yards in the closing moments, trying to spoil the performance of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson, who matched his career-high with five touchdown passes. 

Newton tried to run power to the left, but was upended by L.J. Collier in the biggest play of his young career. 

Newton, who scored two rushing touchdowns earlier in the game, never got close to the goal line and Seattle’s sideline erupted in celebration.