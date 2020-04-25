Gonzaga men's basketball forward Filip Petrusev has declared for the NBA Draft according to Matt Babcock, a former NBA agent and now a draft analyst for Babcock Hoops.

Petrusev has not signed with an agent so he can return to Gonzaga next season if he wishes to do so. He has until June 3 to make that decision. He tested the NBA waters last season too.

The forward is coming off a spectacular sophomore season for the Zags. He averaged 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season.

Petrusev was named to the Wooden All-American team. He was also West Coast Conference Player of the Year and was named to the all-conference first team.

