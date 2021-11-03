Idaho Fishing Guide: Rules, gear and where to find the best spots

New to fishing in Idaho? This guide aims to provide you with the information you need to get started.

Tip: Click on the chapters above to jump to different sections of the guide.

This guide seeks to provide that information - along with links to helpful resources - you'll need to get started fishing in Idaho.

But if you're just getting into fishing, it can be somewhat overwhelming as you try to figure out what kind of gear you'll need, whether you need a license, and where to find the best fishing spots.

"Idaho is very fortunate in that we are predominately a very rural state," said Martin Koenig, IDFG's sport fishing coordinator. "We have a lot of public resources, public land. We have good fishing and it's easily accessible."

The Gem State has seen increasing numbers of anglers for the past two decades. In 2020, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported a 10-year high in fishing license sales, a 15% increase from the year before.

With more than 26,000 miles of streams and rivers, 3,000 natural lakes and hundreds of thousands of acres of ponds and reservoirs, there is no shortage of opportunities in Idaho for prospective anglers.

The booklet is divided into sections by region, with each showing the regional season fishing dates, bag limits for specific species, and which waters have special rules in place.

The best way to make sure you've got the most updated information is to check out the Idaho Department of Fish and Game's (IDFG) Fishing Seasons & Rules booklet . It is available online for download (pdf) . You can also pick one up at all Idaho Fish and Game offices and most sporting goods stores statewide.

Generally speaking, most Idaho waters have year-round fishing seasons, but some have special rules and limited seasons that you should know about as you plan your trip or outing.

Licenses can be purchased online , at a vendor ( click or tap here for a map of businesses that sell licenses), by phone at 1-800-554-8685, or in person at any Fish & Game regional office .

Both residents and non-residents are required to buy special permits for salmon and steelhead fishing, or if fishing with two poles.

Idaho Fish and Game offers a wide range of options when it comes to purchasing fishing licenses. As of 2021, an adult license costs $30.50 and a junior (age 14-17) license costs $16. Licenses are valid from January 1 to December 31, regardless of when it was purchased. Fishing licenses can also be bundled with hunting licenses.

All anglers in Idaho age 14 and over must purchase a fishing license . Idaho residents under age 14 do not need a fishing license. Non-residents under age 14 do not need a license if they are fishing with an adult who has a valid Idaho fishing license. A non-resident child’s catch counts toward the licensed adult’s limit.

In addition to a rod and reel, there are several other basic supplies you'll need to get started:

Fly fishing is another popular option for Idaho anglers. It requires a different type of pole and line and generally takes more practice than standard spin or baitcast fishing to become proficient at it. This article from Drifthook has a good explanation of the differences in equipment and techniques between fly fishing and spin fishing.

The most important gear in your kit is, of course, your fishing rod and reel. IDFG recommends starting with a simple 5- to 6-foot rod and reel combination with 4- to 8-pound monofilament fishing line. A closed-faced reel with a thumb button to release and stop the line is easy to use. And a simple hook, weight and bobber setup is ideal for beginners (see image below).

For many novice anglers, the most intimidating aspect of learning to fish is getting your hands on the right gear. It can be an expensive endeavor, especially if you wander into a sporting goods store not knowing what you need and walk out with hundreds of dollars (or more!) worth of gear you may not need.

Chapter four : Learn to Fish

If you've never been fishing before, you can always go out to your local fishing hole, cast a line and try your luck. But it's always better to learn from someone who knows what they are doing.

If you have a friend or family member who enjoys fishing, ask if you can tag along on their next outing. if not, a simple Google search reveals a plethora of professional local fishing classes and online video tutorials for everyone from beginners to experts. For example, sporting goods company Orvis offers an entire series of online video lessons on fly fishing that includes everything from how to get started to how to tie flies.

Whether you're just learning the basics or wanting to try fly fishing for the first time, there are plenty of options.

Idaho Fish and Game also offers several free, family-friendly events to help novice anglers get familiar with fishing. During the summer months, IDFG sets up portable trailers at local ponds throughout the state. Called "Take Me Fishing" trailers, they are stocked with equipment and staffed with knowledgeable people ready to help kids and parents start fishing.