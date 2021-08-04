Seattle's Nevin Harrison makes history by winning gold in 200-meter canoe sprint at Tokyo Olympics

“I mean, the days you aren't training, it's resting," Harrison told KING 5 during an interview this spring. "You can't really have a normal life because everything is dedicated to those fractions of a second that you can get. It's crazy, you put in years and years of your life for a race that's less than a minute long. So, one wrong move and it's over, but you know that's what we do, that's the adrenaline, that's the high stakes, and it's exciting, but it's scary, but I've learned to love it. And, you know, even if I don't quite fulfill my goals, I guess it's still worth it because it's been an incredible experience.”