KREM and Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pro Football Pick’Em Contest

2023 OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

1. GENERAL : The KREM and Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pro Football Pick’Em Contest (the “Contest”) is a game of skill and entertainment. The objective scoring criteria set forth in these Official Rules will be used to determine winners. Your participation in the Contest constitutes your acknowledgment that you have read, understood, and agreed to the terms of these Official Rules.

ELIGIBILITY: Subject to the additional restrictions below, the KREM and Northern Quest Resort & Casino’s Pro Football Pick’Em Contest (the “Contest”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the states of Washington or Idaho who are 18 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of King Broadcasting Company, Northern Quest Resort & Casino (“Sponsors” or “Co-Sponsors”), TEGNA Inc., Aptivada (“Contest Administrator”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

HOW TO REGISTER: The Contest will begin at 12:01 am PT on September 5, 2023 and end at 11.59 pm PT on January 7, 2024 (the “Contest Period”). Enter online by visiting KREM.com (/contests) and clicking on the Pro Football Pick’Em tab, complete all required information and follow all posted instructions to create a user profile and register for the Contest. Limit one (1) Contest registration (“Registration”) per person per a single valid email account unique to that entrant. Duplicate entries will be discarded. Registrations generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Registrations that are incomplete, illegible or corrupted are void and will not be accepted. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all Registrations will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the email account submitted by the official registration page. For these purposes, an email account holder will mean the natural person assigned to such email account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. Any questions regarding the number of Registrations submitted or the owner of an email account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify, or terminate the Registration of, any persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Contest. All Registrations become the property of the Sponsor and will not be acknowledged or returned.

3. How To Play : To play you must register for the Contest as described in Section 2 above, at which point you will be considered a “Registered User” and will be able to return to the Contest entry site throughout the Contest Period, logging to your account, and submit your picks for the applicable Contest week. Once you have become a Registered User, visit the Contest entry site www.krem.com/sports, log-in to your account and click on the “Play Game” tab. You will be presented with a list of the professional football games scheduled to be played during the then-current week of the 22-week Contest Period (no games the week between the Conference Finals and Championship Game). For each game, pick the team that you think will win. For the designated Tiebreaker Game, also input your prediction for the final score of the game. All games will use a rolling lock system which will allow players to make picks up to approximately 15 minutes prior to official kick-off time of each game. Any selections submitted after the deadlines are considered invalid, and no points will be awarded. All times displayed on the schedule are Eastern. You may change your pick for any game up until the time that game is locked. Entries must be completed on time. Once a game is locked, you may not change your pick for it. If you did not make a pick for a particular game, it is counted as a loss. If you submit a partial entry and either forget or are unable to complete it, the games you did not pick will count as losses. You will not be eligible to win a Weekly Prize in the Contest unless you select all of your own picks for the applicable week, and you will not be eligible to win the Grand Prize in the Contest unless you select all of your own picks for at least 11 of the 21 weeks of Contest play.

If a game is canceled, postponed, forfeited, canceled, or indefinitely postponed for any reason, that game will not be counted in the Contest scoring. If a game ends in a tie, there will be no winning pick for that game and all entrants who predicted a winner for that game will be deemed to have made an incorrect pick.

Selection of Weekly Winners: You will receive one (1) point for each game you where have correctly predicted the winner. At the end of each week during the Contest Period, the player with the most points for that week will be declared a Weekly Winner. Additionally, beat Travis Green’s weekly score to be entered to win a large pepperoni Papa Murphy’s Pizza. In the event of a tie, the tie-breaker process will be as follows.

Tiebreaker #1 - The player that correctly predicted the winning pick of the Tiebreaker Game is considered the winner. If still tied, proceed to Tiebreaker #2.

Tiebreaker #2 – A Player’s predicted Tiebreaker Game score is compared to the actual Tiebreaker Game. The differences between the predicted scores and actual scores for each team are added. The entry with the smallest total difference among entries with a score prediction is considered the winning entry. If still tied, proceed to Tiebreaker #3.

Tiebreaker #3 - A random draw between all remaining Entrants to determine the winner. In all cases, an entry that does not win a tiebreaker is eliminated from consideration.

Selection of Grand Prize Winner: At the end of the Contest your final overall score will be determined. The player with the highest overall score at the end of the Contest will be declared the Grand Prize Winner. In the event of a tie, the tie-breaker process will be as follows.

Tiebreaker #1 - Higher number of wins for Week 17. If still tied, proceed to Tiebreaker #2.

Tiebreaker #2 - Higher number of wins for Week 16. If still tied, proceed to Tiebreaker #3.

Tiebreaker #3 - Higher number of wins for Week 15. If still tied, proceed to Tiebreaker #4.

Tiebreaker #4 - A random draw between all remaining players.

Participants agree to abide by the terms of these Official Rules and that the decisions of the Sponsor are final and binding on all matters pertaining to the Contest.

PRIZES & ODDS: A total of seventeen (17) Weekly Prizes will be awarded. The one (1) entrant with the most points for the week will be the Weekly prize winner and will win the Weekly Prize. Each Weekly Winner will receive a voucher for a large pepperoni Papa Murphy’s pizza (ARV: $10). Two winners with weekly scores higher than Travis Green will be chosen at random to win a large pepperoni Papa Murphy’s Pizza (ARV: $10). You must have an active entry for the week in order to qualify for each week’s drawing. The one (1) entrant with the most points for the entire Contest Period will be the Overall Grand Prize Winner and will receive a Grand Prize from Northern Quest Resort & Casino. Costs of meals (beyond gift cards specified above), gratuities, taxes, transportation to and from casino and all other expenses not specified above as part of prize package are the sole responsibility of Overall Grand Prize Winner. Prize may be subject to blackout periods, and other restrictions may apply. If the Overall Grand Prize Winner correctly predicts the winner of every game during the Contest, she/he will also be eligible to win a national prize of $50,000 that Aptivada will award to one (1) entrant nationally (if any) who correctly predicts the winner of every game in a participating Aptivada-administered Pro Football Pick’em contest. Odds of winning depend on the total number of eligible entries received, the skill and knowledge of the contestants, and the comparative ability of the football teams competing in a particular week.

5. WINNER NOTIFICATION AND ACCEPTANCE : Overall Grand Prize Winner will be notified on or about January 8th, 2024 at the telephone number or email address provided on winner’s entry form. Weekly local winners will be notified on or about the Monday after the game. All winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law) which must be returned within ten (10) days of date of personal delivery or date of postmark. Sponsor’s and/or Co-Sponsor’s inability to reach a winner, the return of any prize or prize notification as undeliverable, a winner’s failure to timely respond to prize notification, and/or a winner’s failure to sign any required affidavit or release or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, at the sole discretion of Sponsor and Co-Sponsor, result in that winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his/her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: All winners are unofficial for a one-week period following the conclusion of the Contest Period. In the event you believe that the standings are incorrect, please notify the Contest Administrator by clicking the 'help' tab on the game homepage within the one-week period, otherwise, it will be assumed the standings are correct and the standings will become official.

6. PARTICIPATION: By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Any attempt by a contestant or any other individual to deliberately damage any online service or website or undermine the legitimate operation of the Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, Sponsor and Co-Sponsor each reserve the right to seek damages and/or other remedies from any such person to the full extent permitted by law. Sponsor and Co-Sponsor each also reserve the right to permanently disqualify from the Contest any person they believe has violated these rules. By participating in this Contest, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, TEGNA Inc. and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Contest, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Contest, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Contest or any prize. This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

7. GENERAL RELEASE : By entering the Contest, contestants release each of the Sponsors, TEGNA Inc., Aptivada, and each of their respective affiliated companies, directors, officers, employees, representatives, partners and agents, from any liability whatsoever for any claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising out of or in connection with the Contest or with the acceptance, possession or use of any prize (including, without limitation, claims, costs, injuries, losses or damages related to personal injuries, death, damage to, loss or destruction of property, rights of publicity or privacy, defamation or portrayal in a false light).

8. CONSTRUCTION: The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. The Contest and all of the related pages, contents and code are property of Sponsor. Copying or unauthorized use of any copyrighted materials, trademarks or any other intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.