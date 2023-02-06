Chiefs losing streak reaches 7 in a row

Spokane's playoff hopes fade away with 20 games left.

SPOKANE, Wash. — February marks the next to last month of the regular season in the Western Hockey League and for the Chiefs, the team is now entering the final 23 games of their 2022-23 campaign unless they can find a way to win consistently. Starting the first week of February, Spokane found themselves 11 points behind Kelowna and Victoria for the 8th and final playoff berth in the WHL playoffs. The Chiefs were also coming into the month on a 4 game losing streak, with the latest loss possibly the most painful of the season. Spokane had coughed up a late two goal third period lead in Portland before dropping a 4-3 decision the previous Sunday. It finished off a 3 loss in 3 nights weekend against fellow division rivals Seattle, Tri City and Portland. Spokane then headed into the following week with yet another 3 games in 3 nights.

The Chiefs would host the last two teams from the Central Division and the Eastern Conference to visit the Spokane Arena this season as Swift Current came in Friday and division leader Red Deer on Saturday before the Chiefs visited Seattle for the final time this year on Sunday. Spokane was without defenseman Braydon Crampton, who took a block shot in Sunday's game in Portland. Cooper Michaluk, who was excellent in net over the weekend, was back between the pipes for the match up with the Broncos, who were looking for their first win of their U.S. Division trip after losing their last game in Tri Cities on Wednesday.

Spokane didn't help their cause in the first period as the club took all 3 penalties in the frame. Swift Current would score on two of the three power plays, scoring at 5:44 and again at 12:28 to take a 2-0 lead after the first period. The Chiefs were out shot 12-7 and failed to generate a power play as the two teams went to the second. Swift Current would out shoot Spokane 13-7 in the second and would expand the lead to 3-0 on an even strength goal midway through the period. The Chiefs would finally get things going offensively in the third as they would out shoot Swift 11-7 and get three power play chances. Spokane would convert their final opportunity when Tomasso DeLuca scored his 14th of the season at 14:15 to get Spokane within 3-1.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, that was as close as they would get as Spokane's losing streak went to 5 straight with a 3-1 defeat. The club continued to descend in the playoff standings as Kelowna won Friday to move 13 points up on Spokane for the final playoff spot in the West. It wasn't going to get any easier for the Chiefs over the weekend as they would face the #9 and #4 teams in the entire Canadian Hockey League in Red Deer and Seattle the next two nights. First up were the Rebels, who were playing their first game of their U.S. Division trip and were coming off an overtime win over Regina in their last game the previous Tuesday. The Rebels were rested and chomping at the bit to start their American swing on a winning note.

On paper, the two clubs were miles apart as Red Deer was 48 points ahead of Spokane in the standings. Saturday night's game would prove why they play the games on the ice instead of on paper. The Chiefs would outshoot the Rebels 11-8 in the first as the two teams were scoreless after one. The second period would see Red Deer start to assert control offensively as they held the shooting edge 15-7, yet Spokane goalie Dawson Cowan kept the Rebels off the board to send the game to the third still scoreless. It was the first time this season the Chiefs had gone to the third in a 0-0 game and the third would bring more of the same. Cowan was brilliant again in the third as he turned aside 20 Rebels shots as the two teams went to overtime without a goal on the board.

In the overtime, Spokane had a breakaway chance but Ty Cheveldayoff's game winning bid was denied and for the third time this season, the Chiefs would head to a shootout. Red Deer's Ben King scored in the second round and the Chiefs came up empty in all 3 attempts as Spokane fell for the third straight time in a shootout this season as Red Deer handed Spokane their 6th straight defeat with a 1-0 shootout victory. Spokane was outshot 46-26 on the night, but Cowan got the Chiefs a point with a career high 45 save performance. It was definitely one of the team's best efforts this season as they went toe to toe with the #9 ranked team in the CHL. Despite being outshot by 20, Spokane had some high quality chances to score, yet failed to find the net on a night where one goal would have snapped their losing streak.

As it was, Spokane was now on a 6 game skein and the next night's opponent would be just as challenging as Red Deer. The Chiefs headed to Seattle to face a Thunderbirds team for the final time this season. Spokane was 0-6 against the T-Birds this season, including a 7-2 loss in Spokane in the two teams last meeting January 27th. Seattle was coming off a 1-0 loss as well the night before as Everett handed Seattle their first shutout loss of the year. The loss had knocked the Thunderbirds out of first place in the West as they fell one point back of Portland, who had beaten Tri City on Saturday.

The Chiefs went back to Cooper Michaluk in net on Sunday to help the Chiefs get their first win of the year against Seattle. The Thunderbirds would get out to a 1-0 lead in the first on a goal less than 5 minutes into the game, but Spokane held Seattle off the board the rest of the period to keep it a one goal game. In the second, the T-Birds would get 4 power plays and convert the second less than 3 minutes into the frame to go ahead 2-0. Michaluk was spectacular the rest of the period though as he would turn aside 25 of 26 Seattle shots to keep it a 2-0 game after two. Seattle outshot Spokane 26-3 in the period, the biggest shot discrepancy the Chiefs have faced this season.

Spokane had now gone over 5 periods without scoring a goal, but would break that streak midway through the third as Cade Hayes scored his 11th of the season from the left wing to bring the Chiefs within 2-1. Spokane would get a power play right after that goal but fail to score as the club had to pull Michaluk in the final two minutes to try to get the equalizer. Seattle would finish the game with an empty netter in the final half minute to complete their 7th straight win over Spokane this season with a 3-1 victory. The loss spoiled a terrific effort by Michaluk, who finished with a career high 49 saves. The Chiefs have now lost 7 in a row, their second longest losing streak this season.

It's not exactly the time of year to go on a long losing streak as the Chiefs find themselves 14 points back of Kelowna for the final playoff spot in the West with 20 games left in the season. Spokane is 10 points behind Victoria for 9th, so in a nutshell, it's going to take a miracle for the Chiefs to make the playoffs like they did last year. The schedule doesn't get any easier either, as the Chiefs will only face teams with winning records the remainder of the season. The club has just 2 wins within the U.S. Division, with both victories coming at home against Tri City. Spokane has 9 games left with Everett and Portland, with the Chiefs winless against both the Silvertips and Winterhawks this season. Needless to say, it could be a long month and a half left in this regular season.

After two straight three games in three nights weekends, the Chiefs get a break in the schedule this week as they only have a home and home weekend with Everett this week. Spokane will host the Silvertips Friday at 7:05 pm before heading to Everett on Saturday for a 6:05 pm puck drop. I'll have the call on 103.5 FM the Game on Friday while Saturday's game from Everett will be on 94.1 FM the Bear due to Gonzaga basketball. The pre-game shows will be at 6:30 pm Friday and 5:30 pm Saturday. Let's hope the Chiefs continue the great defensive efforts and find a little offense next weekend and we hope to see you at the rink!

