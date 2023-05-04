Seattle Kraken clinch NHL playoffs spot

It's time to unleash the Kraken in the postseason.

SEATTLE — It's time to unleash the Kraken in the playoffs.

The Seattle Kraken clinched a spot in the 2023 National Hockey League (NHL) playoffs with a 4-2 win on Thursday night over the Arizona Coyotes, completing an impressive one-year turnaround.

The Kraken has won 49 games this season, nearly doubling the 27 wins the franchise totaled in its inaugural season. In just one season, the Kraken has rebounded from the third-worst record in the league to become one of the eight playoff teams in the Western Conference.

Led by Jared McCann (37 goals), Matt Beniers (22), Daniel Sprong (20) and Jaden Schwartz (20), the Kraken have formed one of the league's most prolific scoring units. Only three other NHL teams have scored more goals than the Kraken this season. It will be the team's proclivity for goals and top-to-bottom offensive depth that could push the Kraken to make a run in this year's postseason.

Here are the other six teams in the Western Conference that have already clinched a playoff spot. There is still one wildcard spot up for grabs in the conference. The Kraken's first-round opponent has not been determined.

Vegas Golden Knights

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

Colorado Avalanche

Dallas Stars

Minnesota Wild