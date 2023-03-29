Ducks take losing streak into matchup with the Kraken

The Anaheim Ducks enter the matchup against the Seattle Kraken after losing five games in a row.

SEATTLE — Anaheim Ducks (23-41-10, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Seattle Kraken (40-25-8, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Seattle; Thursday, 7 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks look to break a five-game skid with a victory over the Seattle Kraken.

Seattle is 40-25-8 overall with an 11-8-2 record in Pacific Division play. The Kraken have a 17-6-3 record in games they convert at least one power play.

Anaheim is 23-41-10 overall with a 7-11-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Ducks have committed 324 total penalties (4.4 per game) to rank fifth in league play.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Kraken won 5-2 at home in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vince Dunn has scored 13 goals with 48 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 21 goals and 35 assists for the Ducks. Cam Fowler has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kraken: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-6-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.7 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Ducks: Troy Terry: day to day (personal), Adam Henrique: out (lower body), Urho Vaakanainen: out (hip), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Anthony Stolarz: out for season (lower body).