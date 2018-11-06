In life there are few guarantees, but death, taxes and a new Madden game are among them. On Saturday, developer EA Sports dropped a trailer for the latest edition of the exceedingly popular video game.

The trailer highlights several high profile rookies, such as Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, New York’s Saquon Barkley, and Seattle’s own Shaquem Griffin.

In the trailer, fans see a simulated game between the Seahawks against the Patriots at CenturyLink Field. Quarterback Tom Brady pitches the ball to running back Rex Burkhead, who is met almost instantly with a violent hit from Griffin. Burkhead fumbles the football, which is presumably recovered by the Seahawks.

While Seahawk fans may be pleased to see a scenario where their team is prevailing over an archrival, what truly stands out is the fact EA designed Shaquem Griffin without his left hand.

Ever since the Seahawks selected Griffin in this year’s NFL Draft, fans and gamers alike have wondered how EA would go about designing him for Madden 19. Judging by the positive reactions via Twitter, it’s clear fans are happy the video game giant decided to go with the true-to-life features.

This is mad dope! Shaquem Griffin in Madden 19! @Shaquemgriffin pic.twitter.com/Z1C3WVrSnQ — Anto Garabet (@AntoDaBoss) June 9, 2018

Shaquem Griffin about to be my user LB in Madden Ultimate Team next year. — Adam McCarley (@McCarley330) April 28, 2018

SHAQUEM GRIFFEN. MADDEN 19. The only football game I’ll buy just for him. #EAPlay — (caro)lina (@diffrentawesome) June 9, 2018

Shaquem Griffin wrapping up Rex Burkhead with one hand in the new Madden trailer is awesome pic.twitter.com/godGNrdjuz — 12up (@12upSport) June 9, 2018

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until likely late August before they can play the latest Madden 19. However, it’s safe to assume plenty will try a game or two with the Seahawks just for Shaquem Griffin.

