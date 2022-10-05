Seahawks 2022 NFL schedule released: Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for Week 1 Monday night matchup

Wilson's highly-anticipated return to Seattle is one of three prime-time games at Lumen Field this season.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks' new era will begin with a familiar face on the opposing sideline.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will make his much-anticipated return to Seattle on Sept. 12 since his stunning March trade to the Denver Broncos.

Seattle is a National Football League (NFL) best 27-12 on Monday nights with a 22-5 record in home prime-time games since 2010. Wilson's return to the Emerald City marks the first time in franchise history the Seahawks have opened a season on Monday Night Football.

The NFL announced its full 2022 schedule Thursday evening, featuring three home prime-time games for the Seahawks, a trip to Munich, Germany to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a Christmas Eve showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks will play nine games against 2021 playoff teams, including home games against the Super Bowl LVI champion Los Angeles Rams, Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

Based on last season's win-loss records Seattle has the 11th toughest schedule in the league.

Here is the Seahawks' full schedule for the 2022 season. The team's two road preseason games against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys will be televised on KING 5, the new home of the Seahawks.

Seahawks 2022 schedule

Preseason Week 1: at Pittsburgh Steelers | Date: Saturday Aug. 13 | Time: 4 p.m. | TV: KING 5

at Pittsburgh Steelers | Date: Saturday Aug. 13 | Time: 4 p.m. | TV: KING 5 Preseason Week 2 : vs. Chicago Bears | Date: Thursday Aug. 18 | Time: 5 p.m. PT

: vs. Chicago Bears | Date: Thursday Aug. 18 | Time: 5 p.m. PT Preseason Week 3: at Dallas Cowboys | Date: TBD | Time: TBD | TV: KING 5

at Dallas Cowboys | Date: TBD | Time: TBD | TV: KING 5 Week 1: vs. Denver Broncos | Date: Monday Sept. 12 | Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

vs. Denver Broncos | Date: Monday Sept. 12 | Time: 5:15 p.m. PT Week 2: at San Francisco 49ers | Date: Sunday Sept. 18 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

at San Francisco 49ers | Date: Sunday Sept. 18 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 3: vs. Atlanta Falcons | Date: Sunday Sept. 25 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

vs. Atlanta Falcons | Date: Sunday Sept. 25 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Week 4: at Detroit Lions | Date: Sunday Oct. 2 | Time: 10 a.m. PT

at Detroit Lions | Date: Sunday Oct. 2 | Time: 10 a.m. PT Week 5: at New Orleans Saints | Date: Sunday Oct. 9 | Time: 10 a.m. PT

at New Orleans Saints | Date: Sunday Oct. 9 | Time: 10 a.m. PT Week 6: vs. Arizona Cardinals | Date: Sunday Oct. 16 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

vs. Arizona Cardinals | Date: Sunday Oct. 16 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 7: at Los Angeles Chargers | Date: Sunday Oct. 23 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

at Los Angeles Chargers | Date: Sunday Oct. 23 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Week 8: vs. New York Giants | Date: Sunday Oct. 30 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

vs. New York Giants | Date: Sunday Oct. 30 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Week 9: at Arizona Cardinals | Date: Sunday Nov. 6 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

at Arizona Cardinals | Date: Sunday Nov. 6 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 10: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich, Germany) | Date: Sunday Nov. 13 | Time: 6:30 a.m. PT

vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (in Munich, Germany) | Date: Sunday Nov. 13 | Time: 6:30 a.m. PT Week 11: *** BYE WEEK ***

*** BYE WEEK *** Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Sunday Nov. 27 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

vs. Las Vegas Raiders | Sunday Nov. 27 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 13: at Los Angeles Rams | Sunday Dec. 4 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

at Los Angeles Rams | Sunday Dec. 4 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 14: vs. Carolina Panthers | Sunday Dec. 11 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT

vs. Carolina Panthers | Sunday Dec. 11 | Time: 1:25 p.m. PT Week 15: vs. San Francisco 49ers | Thursday Dec. 15 | Time: 5:15 p.m. PT

vs. San Francisco 49ers | Thursday Dec. 15 | Time: 5:15 p.m. PT Week 16: at Kansas City Chiefs | Saturday Dec. 24 | Time: 10 a.m. PT

at Kansas City Chiefs | Saturday Dec. 24 | Time: 10 a.m. PT Week 17: vs. New York Jets | Sunday Jan. 1 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT

vs. New York Jets | Sunday Jan. 1 | Time: 1:05 p.m. PT Week 18: vs. Los Angeles Rams | Saturday or Sunday Jan. 7/8 | Time: TBD

NEW LOOK HAWKS

Incoming quarterback Drew Lock will battle Geno Smith for a starting quarterback job previously occupied by Wilson for the past 10 years.

With Wilson missing three games with a finger injury, the Seahawks offense plummeted to 16th in points per game and 20th in yards per game. The longtime Seahawks quarterback ended his tenure posting his lowest Total Quarterback Rating (QBR) of his career.