Seattle Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin’s jersey is already one of the most-sold in the NFL and he hasn’t even taken a snap on the field.

His jersey is raking in the cash with only four rookies ahead of him in total sales, according to Fanatics via ESPN Sports Business Reporter, Darren Rovell.

The Seahawks selected Griffin, the twin of cornerback Shaquill Griffin, in the fifth round of this year’s NFL Draft.

The Griffin brothers will now be reunited in Seattle after spending their college days together at the University of Central Florida. In fact, the two plan to bunk together, roommates on the same team.

Griffin and the rest of the Seahawks draft class – as well as the undrafted free agents and tryout players – will convene for the first time together this weekend for the team’s rookie camp in Renton.

If you want your Griffin autographed, however, you’ll have to wait until later this summer, when the Seahawks training camp opens up to the public.

