Seahawks coach Pete Carroll tests positive for COVID-19

SEATTLE — Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, a team spokesperson said.

Seahawks PR tweeted after 12:30 p.m. Monday, saying Carroll will participate in team meetings virtually until he is allowed to return to the team facility.

Carroll, 70, is fully vaccinated and experiencing mild symptoms, the spokesperson tweeted.

Seahawks began its 2022 training camp sessions on July 27, as the team prepares for a new era without quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner. Carroll spoke to the media four days before testing positive for COVID-19.

Carroll has been the head coach of the Seahawks since the 2010 National Football League (NFL) season.