Report: Seahawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba to have wrist surgery

SEATTLE — Highly anticipated Seattle Sehawks rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba will undergo wrist surgery Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported citing league sources.

Smith-Njigba could still be available for the start of the regular season according to Schefter, but the Seahawks plan to determine that after reviewing the results of the surgery, which will repair a broken bone in his wrist.

The injury occurred at the tail end of a highlight-reel play by Smith-Njigba that saw him nearly score his first professional touchdown in the Seahawks' preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Smith-Njigba was selected No. 20 overall by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL Draft, and hauled in six catches over his first two preseason games.

The Seahawks already are down a receiver to begin the regular season, as Dee Eskridge will miss the first six games of the regular season due to a suspension.

One undrafted player that could step up and play a role if Smith-Njigba's absence is extended is former UCLA Bruin Jake Bobo, who has been the talk of training camp at the position and made some key plays in each of Seattle's two preseason games.

Smith-Njigba's injury also means the Seahawks likely will be without both of their first-round draft picks for the team's final preseason game on Saturday in Green Bay. No. 5 selection Devon Witherspoon hasn't been on the field at full speed since Aug. 7 as he deals with a hamstring issue.

The Seahawks' first regular season game will be Sept. 10 at Lumen Field against the Los Angeles Rams.