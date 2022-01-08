KING 5’s Seahawks season preview: Best 2022 games, 5 important storylines and more
The KING 5 team will analyze the Seahawks' quarterback competition, Russell Wilson's return, a revamped defense and much more in our season preview series.
In advance of the upcoming National Football League (NFL) season, KING 5 is working on a six-week-long season preview series breaking down the 2022 Seattle Seahawks.
The KING 5 team, the new home of the Seahawks, will analyze the team's quarterback competition, the 2022 rookie class, a revamped defense and much more before Seattle starts the new season by hosting Russell Wilson (remember him?) and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.
This page will be updated Monday-Friday with the KING 5 team's latest season preview stories. Check back for more!
Fantasy football breakdown:
DK Metcalf
- Average Draft Position: 4th round (43rd overall), 16th wide receiver drafted
- 2021 stats: 75 receptions, 967 receiving yards, 12 touchdowns, 241.7 PPR fantasy points
Fantasy outlook: In his third season, Metcalf reverted to his rookie levels in yards per game and yards per target after his All-Pro sophomore season. Russell Wilson injured his finger during the 2021 season, missing games for the first time in his career, and Metcalf's productivity dipped across the board.
Now Metcalf heads into the 2022 season with the worst quarterback situation of his career. (At least he got paid!)
His draft price, however, still puts him among the elite WR2 options in the league. Metcalf is being drafted ahead of Mike Williams on average, which does not feel right when you consider the Seahawks' middling offense will suppress production.
Skip the price tag on Metcalf and draft another wide receiver in a better offense in the fourth round. MORE SEAHAWKS FANTASY FOOTBALL ANALYSIS HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
Preseason Game 2 preview:
The Seattle Seahawks are one step closer to beginning its 2022 National Football League (NFL) season.
Quarterback Geno Smith will lead the way in the Seahawks' Thursday night preseason game against the Chicago Bears.
Drew Lock was initially scheduled to start the Seahawks' second preseason game Thursday night, giving him a prime chance to leap forward in the quarterback battle.
Lock tested positive for COVID-19 hours after the announcement. Now Smith will have the start and can effectively claim the starting job if he plays well enough against the Bears.
The momentum for Lock has been slowly since his performance in the Seahawks' "mock game" on Aug. 8. He outplayed the veteran incumbent, finishing with 185 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Smith threw for just 94 yards in the game.
In the team's first preseason game, Lock had a 141.0 passer rating, 100 yards and two touchdowns when the pocket was "kept clean," according to Pro Football Focus. Smith matched Lock's efficiency on a per-attempt basis, but he did not throw a touchdown in the loss to the Steelers.
Can he do just enough to ward off the emerging Lock? FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
5 best games:
5. Los Angeles Rams (Week 18)
This game may not have the highest playoff implications if the Seahawks live up to pre-season expectations (Vegas pegged them as a five or six win team this season), but it does give Seattle a prime opportunity to spoil the defending Super Bowl champions' season in some way or another.
By the final week of the regular season, the Rams could be vying for the NFC West division title or perhaps a first-round bye in the playoffs. A loss on the road to Seattle could be a big setback in their title defense.
4. Kansas City Chiefs (Week 16)
Fun fact: The Seahawks won its first and only matchup against Patrick Mahomes in December 2018. Russell Wilson outdueled Mahomes in his first season as a starting quarterback, tossing three touchdowns and 271 yards as Seattle clinched a playoff berth.
Less fun fact: Wilson no longer plays for the Seahawks.
Even less fun fact: Mahomes still plays for the Chiefs.
A fun fact to distract you from the previous two facts: This game is on Christmas Eve! THE TOP 3 SEAHAWKS GAMES HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
5 important storylines:
How will fans react to Russell Wilson's return?
The most important storylines of the upcoming season center around a player who no longer plays for the Seahawks. Go figure.
Seattle will host Wilson in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, giving the raucous home fans an opportunity to cheer (or jeer?) its former franchise centerpiece for the past decade.
Wilson guided the Seahawks to its first and only Super Bowl championship and was a pillar of the community until he was traded to Denver in March. (Wilson denies demanding a trade from the only National Football League (NFL) team he's ever known, but he did confirm a "trade list" of teams he'd be open to playing for was real.)
It will certainly be interesting to see the gamut of fan responses to Wilson's much-anticipated return. 4 MORE IMPORTANT STORYLINES HERE.
Preseason Game 1 takeaways:
After an offseason that featured a lot of turnover at key positions, the Seahawks returned to the field Saturday for their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of which will be broadcast live locally on KING 5.
Here are five takeaways from the Seahawks' last-second 32-25 loss at Acrisure Field in Pittsburgh.
Little insight into quarterback position
Geno Smith, who has been at the top of the depth chart throughout training camp, got the start and played a pretty conservative but efficient two quarters of football. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards, and showed off some mobility on the final drive of the first half, scoring the team's first touchdown of the game on a scramble run. Of Smith's five possessions, three ended in punts and two resulted in scores.
Drew Lock got the second half and started off with a bang, marching Seattle down the field and punctuating the drive with a short touchdown pass to rookie Dareke Young. Lock finished with 11-of-15 passes completed for 102 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.
Lock had a chance at a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but was strip-sacked from behind and the Steelers recovered the fumble.
With the Seahawks starting running back and two top wide receivers not suiting up, this wasn't a very viable chance to determine whether Smith or Lock might be the better option under center. The Seahawks second preseason game likely will feature more starters and could be a more legitimate game to evaluate the two. FULL STORY HERE.
By Alex Didion
Seahawks roundtable:
The NFL preseason leads to a lot of questions and few concrete answers.
Don't worry, though. We have you covered before the regular season kicks off.
The KING 5 team answered several burning Seahawks questions, including our takes on the 2023 starting quarterback, our favorite Russell Wilson era memories, who is the team's best player, what games we are looking forward to and more.
Who would you like to see as the Seahawks starting QB in 2023?
Alex Didion: This very much depends on how the 2022 season unfolds for the Seahawks, but there's little doubt the organization realizes it will have to upgrade at the position in order to be competitive with the rest of the division and the league overall.
Personally, I think Bryce Young would be the perfect player to step in and become the next face of the franchise for Seattle. Featuring a similar build to Russell Wilson, Young is mature beyond his years and already has won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Alabama. It would require the Seahawks to have the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft, but one year of struggles would be worth it to bring in a signal-caller of Young's caliber.
Jake Garcia: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Drew Lock. The chances of Stroud and Young happening are probably a longshot. The Seahawks probably won't lose enough games to get either of these guys (projected to be the top picks in the next NFL Draft). And Young or Stroud probably won't struggle enough to drop to wherever the Seahawks are drafting.
As for Lock, if he's the team's starting quarterback next year, he took a step this year. I'm not sure if that will happen, but he's talented and maybe this coaching staff can unleash that talent.
Quixem Ramirez: The best quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of the team's draft slot, Seattle should be actively searching for a young quarterback to ease the awkward transition from the Russell Wilson era. FULL STORY HERE.
Helping DK and Lockett:
For the past three seasons, it's been the DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett show.
Metcalf and Lockett have combined for 6,456 receiving yards in three seasons, accounting for 53% of the Seahawks' overall passing yards during this time.
The other 26 Seahawks -- yes, I counted -- to catch at least one pass have totaled 5,714 receiving yards in three seasons, comparatively.
Seattle has subsisted on a revolving door of third receiving options. All have made scant impacts on the team's overall bottom line.
While it's certainly possible to build a good NFL offense with a heavily consolidated passing tree, popular criticism of the Seahawks' offense has been the inability to find a reliable third option to take the pressure off Metcalf and Lockett. At this point, NFL defenses know they can key in on the pair because the other receivers lack the ability to test defenders vertically or horizontally.
It's left the Seahawks offense limited to fewer options on any given play. You can only throw deep passes to Metcalf and Lockett for so long before it becomes predictable.
Heading into the 2022 season, the Seahawks have a few possible options to complement Metcalf and Lockett. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
2022 draft class:
After selecting just three prospects in the 2021 National Football League (NFL) Draft, the Seattle Seahawks tripled that in the most recent draft.
Not all nine of the rookies selected will see much on-field action and not even all of them are locks to make the team's final 53-man regular-season roster.
However, some of the first-year players will be starters and critical contributors for a Seahawks team with a lot of new faces at important positions.
Let's break down how each of these nine rookies will factor into the Seahawks' plans this season, with the team's first preseason game scheduled for Aug. 13.
Fans can watch that matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers and all of the Seahawks' preseason games locally on KING 5. FULL STORY HERE.
By Alex Didion
Win by running more?:
The Seattle Seahawks are a profoundly weird team in an era relying more and more on its quarterbacks to generate offense. For much of the Pete Carroll era, Seattle has preferred to lean on its running game rather than the other way around.
Seattle ranked within the top five in total rushing attempts in five of the last nine seasons.
The team ranked 21st and 27th, respectively, in overall rushing attempts in the only two seasons Seattle missed the playoffs in the Russell Wilson era (2017 and 2021).
Under Carroll, Seattle has combined volume and efficiency to create one of the most consistently bankable units in the NFL.
When the team's rushing efficiency dipped - like in 2017 - the Seahawks had one of its worst seasons with Wilson at the helm.
But can the Seahawks continue to buck the NFL trend and keep winning while running the ball more often? FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
RB battle:
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has given all indications that the team's offense plans to focus increasingly on the ground game, after quarterback Russell Wilson's offseason departure to Denver.
But who will be getting the lion's share of the carries in new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's first season in Seattle?
Following Chris Carson's injury-induced retirement ahead of training camp, two obvious candidates stand above the rest of the Seahawks' current crop of tailbacks.
Let's examine the most likely options to lead Seattle in rushing, as well as who else might earn some snaps at running back in 2022. FULL STORY HERE
By Alex Didion
Long-term QB answers:
When the Seattle Seahawks passed on trading for Baker Mayfield this offseason, it signaled a clear intention for the organization.
The cost to acquire Mayfield, a former No. 1 pick, was just a 2024 conditional draft pick or, in other terms, a fourth-round pick at best.
Trading for Mayfield would have been a cheap opportunity to add a potential quarterback of the future, but Seattle elected to standpat with Geno Smith and Drew Lock, a pair widely regarded as backup-level quarterbacks masquerading as starters.
Quite simply, it's a tacit admission that the team's long-term answer at quarterback is not currently on the roster.
This means the Seahawks do not have not a realistic path to playoff contention, much less the Super Bowl aspirations that were omnipresent when Russell Wilson was the No. 1 guy.
Without a long-term option at the league's most important position, the Seahawks are projected to lose a lot of games and land a premier pick in a draft that is expected to have a stronger quarterback class than 2022's historically inept group.
Here are a few options not currently on the Seahawks roster that could be the long-term answer to replacing Wilson. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez
Geno or Lock?:
Update on Aug. 8: Quarterback Drew Lock outplayed incumbent Geno Smith in Saturday's "mock game," finishing with 185 yards and a touchdown. Smith threw for 94 yards, but the veteran continues to take the majority of reps with the first-team offense.
For the first time in a decade, the Seattle Seahawks have a quarterback battle on their hands.
Since a rookie Russell Wilson took the reigns of the job from Matt Flynn in 2012 (what a time to be alive), Seattle has had one of the most stable quarterback rooms in the entire league.
For years it was just simply a matter of which player would hold a clipboard behind Wilson, who did not miss a single game for nine consecutive years.
On the list of important Seahawks discussions, "who will be the starting quarterback?" ranked just about dead last.
Until 2022.
With Wilson in Denver, and a new young quarterback, the Seahawks are facing a problem they were fortunate to avoid.
Geno Smith, the incumbent backup, and Drew Lock, acquired in the landmark Wilson trade, headline a quarterback unit that ranks among the least desirable in the NFL.
But, of course, someone does need to win the job. FULL STORY HERE.
By Quixem Ramirez