KING 5’s Seahawks season preview: Best 2022 games, 5 important storylines and more

The KING 5 team, the new home of the Seahawks , will analyze the team's quarterback competition, the 2022 rookie class, a revamped defense and much more before Seattle starts the new season by hosting Russell Wilson (remember him?) and the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

Skip the price tag on Metcalf and draft another wide receiver in a better offense in the fourth round.

His draft price, however, still puts him among the elite WR2 options in the league. Metcalf is being drafted ahead of Mike Williams on average, which does not feel right when you consider the Seahawks' middling offense will suppress production.

Now Metcalf heads into the 2022 season with the worst quarterback situation of his career. ( At least he got paid! )

Fantasy outlook: In his third season, Metcalf reverted to his rookie levels in yards per game and yards per target after his All-Pro sophomore season. Russell Wilson injured his finger during the 2021 season, missing games for the first time in his career, and Metcalf's productivity dipped across the board.

Can he do just enough to ward off the emerging Lock?

In the team's first preseason game, Lock had a 141.0 passer rating, 100 yards and two touchdowns when the pocket was "kept clean," according to Pro Football Focus. Smith matched Lock's efficiency on a per-attempt basis, but he did not throw a touchdown in the loss to the Steelers.

The momentum for Lock has been slowly since his performance in the Seahawks' "mock game" on Aug. 8. He outplayed the veteran incumbent, finishing with 185 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Smith threw for just 94 yards in the game.

Lock tested positive for COVID-19 hours after the announcement. Now Smith will have the start and can effectively claim the starting job if he plays well enough against the Bears.

Drew Lock was initially scheduled to start the Seahawks' second preseason game Thursday night, giving him a prime chance to leap forward in the quarterback battle.

Quarterback Geno Smith will lead the way in the Seahawks' Thursday night preseason game against the Chicago Bears.

A fun fact to distract you from the previous two facts: This game is on Christmas Eve!

Fun fact: The Seahawks won its first and only matchup against Patrick Mahomes in December 2018. Russell Wilson outdueled Mahomes in his first season as a starting quarterback, tossing three touchdowns and 271 yards as Seattle clinched a playoff berth.

By the final week of the regular season, the Rams could be vying for the NFC West division title or perhaps a first-round bye in the playoffs. A loss on the road to Seattle could be a big setback in their title defense.

This game may not have the highest playoff implications if the Seahawks live up to pre-season expectations (Vegas pegged them as a five or six win team this season), but it does give Seattle a prime opportunity to spoil the defending Super Bowl champions' season in some way or another.

It will certainly be interesting to see the gamut of fan responses to Wilson's much-anticipated return.

Wilson guided the Seahawks to its first and only Super Bowl championship and was a pillar of the community until he was traded to Denver in March. (Wilson denies demanding a trade from the only National Football League (NFL) team he's ever known, but he did confirm a "trade list" of teams he'd be open to playing for was real.)

Seattle will host Wilson in Week 1 on Monday Night Football, giving the raucous home fans an opportunity to cheer (or jeer?) its former franchise centerpiece for the past decade.

The most important storylines of the upcoming season center around a player who no longer plays for the Seahawks. Go figure.

With the Seahawks starting running back and two top wide receivers not suiting up, this wasn't a very viable chance to determine whether Smith or Lock might be the better option under center. The Seahawks second preseason game likely will feature more starters and could be a more legitimate game to evaluate the two.

Lock had a chance at a potential game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, but was strip-sacked from behind and the Steelers recovered the fumble.

Drew Lock got the second half and started off with a bang, marching Seattle down the field and punctuating the drive with a short touchdown pass to rookie Dareke Young. Lock finished with 11-of-15 passes completed for 102 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Geno Smith, who has been at the top of the depth chart throughout training camp, got the start and played a pretty conservative but efficient two quarters of football. He completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards, and showed off some mobility on the final drive of the first half, scoring the team's first touchdown of the game on a scramble run. Of Smith's five possessions, three ended in punts and two resulted in scores.

Here are five takeaways from the Seahawks' last-second 32-25 loss at Acrisure Field in Pittsburgh.

After an offseason that featured a lot of turnover at key positions , the Seahawks returned to the field Saturday for their first preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, all of which will be broadcast live locally on KING 5.

Seahawks roundtable :

The NFL preseason leads to a lot of questions and few concrete answers.

Don't worry, though. We have you covered before the regular season kicks off.

The KING 5 team answered several burning Seahawks questions, including our takes on the 2023 starting quarterback, our favorite Russell Wilson era memories, who is the team's best player, what games we are looking forward to and more.

Who would you like to see as the Seahawks starting QB in 2023?

Alex Didion: This very much depends on how the 2022 season unfolds for the Seahawks, but there's little doubt the organization realizes it will have to upgrade at the position in order to be competitive with the rest of the division and the league overall.

Personally, I think Bryce Young would be the perfect player to step in and become the next face of the franchise for Seattle. Featuring a similar build to Russell Wilson, Young is mature beyond his years and already has won a Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Alabama. It would require the Seahawks to have the No. 1 or No. 2 overall pick in next year's draft, but one year of struggles would be worth it to bring in a signal-caller of Young's caliber.

Jake Garcia: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud or Drew Lock. The chances of Stroud and Young happening are probably a longshot. The Seahawks probably won't lose enough games to get either of these guys (projected to be the top picks in the next NFL Draft). And Young or Stroud probably won't struggle enough to drop to wherever the Seahawks are drafting.

As for Lock, if he's the team's starting quarterback next year, he took a step this year. I'm not sure if that will happen, but he's talented and maybe this coaching staff can unleash that talent.



Quixem Ramirez: The best quarterback available in the 2023 NFL Draft. Regardless of the team's draft slot, Seattle should be actively searching for a young quarterback to ease the awkward transition from the Russell Wilson era.