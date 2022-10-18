WSU women's basketball coach signs contract extension through 2028

Kamie Ethridge guided the Cougs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022 for the first in program history.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University's (WSU) head women's basketball coach Kamie Ethridge signed a contract extension to stay in Pullman through the 2027-2028 season, WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun announced Tuesday.

"Coach Ethridge continues to lead our women's basketball program to unprecedented heights," Chun said in a statement. "Kamie's commitment to building a program centered on excellence has been inspiring to watch. We are appreciative of the incredible achievements these past few years and excited for what the future holds."

Ethridge joined WSU in April 2018 after spending four seasons with the University of North Carolina, according to a release from the university. Since then, WSU has seen its win total increase each season. Additionally, Ethridge guided the Cougs to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances in 2021 and 2022 for the first in program history.

WSU has set program records for most wins in a regular season (19 in 2021-22), most Pac-12 Conference wins in a season (11 in 2021-22), posted the program's highest finish in the Pac-12 standings (T-2nd in 2021-22) and earned the program's first AP Top-25 ranking.

"I want to thank WSU President Kirk Schulz, WSU Pullman Chancellor Elizabeth Chilton and Director of Athletics Pat Chun for extending my contract another year," Ethridge said in a statement. "With so much uncertainty surrounding athletics across the country, there is zero uncertainty in my belief in this great university and the leadership we have in place. I love Pullman and this community, and I look forward to continuing to build and grow the success of our program. Go Cougs!"

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.