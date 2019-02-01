A Washington State University senior is competing in a new fitness reality show on NBC.

According to WSU Insider, Bridger Buckley will be on “The Titan Games.” The show is hosted by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and debuts Jan. 3.

Sixty-four people from around the U.S. will be competing in an arena against each other in physical and mental challenges. Those who win the challenges have a chance to become a Titan and win $100,000.

Buckley told WSU Insider the competition was a chance to show the world how far he has come since his struggles with self-esteem during childhood and a bike accident that fractured his neck while attending WSU.

He said he has always been a big fan of “The Rock” and one of the star’s social media posts about the show inspired him to tryout.

Buckley said while growing up he was a “fat kid” but he turned in around by making better food choices and hitting the gym. He finally got in good enough shape by his sophomore year in college to try out for the WSU football team. But, he was hit by a car while riding his bike on campus, fracturing two vertebrae in his neck and another in his lower back. He withdrew from his classes and went home to Snohomish to recover.

Months later, he re-enrolled in classes, got back into football shape and made the team. A badly sprained ankle and pain from his previous injuries lead to his decision to end his football career.

Buckley then started training in CrossFit.