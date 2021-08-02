WSU alum Deone Bucannon becomes Super Bowl champion

Congrats to the former Coug!

PULLMAN, Wash. — Deone Bucannon has been a bit of a journeyman in the NFL, but he finally got his ring on Sunday as Tampa Bay defeated Kansas City 31-9.

Bucannon becomes the first player with ties to the Inland Northwest to win a Super Bowl since his former WSU teammate Destiny Vaeao won it with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018.

Bucannon is a linebacker but mostly plays special teams for the Buccaneers.

Deone was signed to the Bucs practice squad at the beginning of January and elevated to the active roster in mid-January. This is Bucannon's second stint in Tampa.

Bucannon attended WSU from 2010-2013 and was a first-team Pac-12 and first-team All-American selection his senior season. He ended his career with 363 tackles and 15 interceptions, with six coming in his senior year.