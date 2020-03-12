No. 1 Gonzaga rallies to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82

Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

INDIANANAPOLIS (AP) — Joel Ayayi matched his career high with 21 points and Andrew Nembhard and Corey Kispert each had 19 points each, and No. 1 Gonzaga rallied to beat No. 11 West Virginia 87-82 on Wednesday night in the Jimmy V Classic.

The Bulldogs struggled to get in sync early and again after freshman Jalen Suggs injured an ankle in the first half.

Here's the full quote from Few on Jalen. Just an ankle tweak for Suggs.



"I didn't want him to play, but he was pretty convincing."

Here's the video of Jalen Suggs' injury. He IS walking gingerly on the sideline right now back to the locker room, so that's something.

But Gonzaga used a late 13-4 run to take control and scored six straight points late to seal it.

Derek Culver led West Virginia with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

Oscar Tshiebwe had 14 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 7:26 to play.