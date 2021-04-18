Huskies make it to Elite 8 after defeating Louisville

The Washington Huskies are bound for the Elite 8 after they defeated the Louisville Cardinals in the fifth and final set of the NCAA tournament.

The Cardinals took a 2-1 lead after winning the third set. But then the Huskies answered with a dominant fourth set, taking it, 25-14

In the fifth set, the Huskies were down 6, but they battled back to win it, 15-13 and the match.

The final match score of 25-23, 21-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-13 equals a win for the Dawgs.

Claire Hoffman led the Huskies with 20 kills, including 3 in the decisive fifth set.

Shannon Crenshaw led Washington with 19 digs.

Washington advances to face Pittsburgh on Monday at 9am in the Elite 8.