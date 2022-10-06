Talkin' with Travis: One-on-one interview with Spokane Indians outfielder Zac Veen

Veen is MILB's No. 29 prospect on its top 100 prospect list and the Colorado Rockies No. 1 prospect.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Colorado Rockies top prospect has spent his 2022 season right here in Spokane with the Indians.

Zac Veen is Minor League Baseball's (MILB) 29th ranked prospect in all of baseball and the Colorado Rockies No. 1 prospect. He was taken in the first round with the ninth pick of the 2020 MLB Draft and has delivered on the promise he showed as a prep star.

Veen has done it all for Indians this season hitting .259 with five home runs and 28 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases, the most in the Northwest League thus far.

KREM 2 Sports Reporter Travis Green sat down with the future Rockies star to hear about how he handles the expectations of being a top prospect, adjusting to playing in the colder Washington spring, and to get his take on scouts' ratings for his seemingly underrated speed.