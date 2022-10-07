Wild Card Game 1: Mariners beat Blue Jays 4-0

We have an inning-by-inning breakdown from Game 1 of the Mariners vs. Blue Jays Wild Card series.

TORONTO, ON — Seattle shut out the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the American League (AL) Wild Card series on Friday afternoon.

The opening Wild Card round is a best-of-three-game series. All three games will be played in Toronto (if necessary).

The game snapped a 21-year streak without playoff baseball, the longest active drought in American professional sports.

Mariners vs. Blue Jays updates

First inning: The Mariners took a 3-0 lead after a double from Eugenio Suarez and a two-run home run from Cal Raleigh. Then Luis Castillo got three quick outs in 11 pitches. It's 3-0 after one inning.

Second inning: Mariners stranded two runners on base, but Castillo held the Blue Jays to just one hit. It's still 3-0 after two innings.

Third inning: Mariners hold the Blue Jays to 3-0.

Fourth inning: After throwing 43 pitches in the first two innings, Manoah has settled down and has thrown a total of 62 pitches in four innings. The score remains 3-0.

Fifth inning: Julio Rodriguez was hit by a pitch for the second time this game, then scored after Eugenio Suarez grounds into a force out. Mariners up 4-0.

Sixth inning: Alex Manoah is done after 79 pitches and replaced by Tim Mayza, then Yimi Garcia. Over five innings, Manoah had four holds, four strikeouts and four earned runs (ER). In the whole month of September, Manoah only gave up four ER over 41 innings in six games. Today, he gave up four ER in 5 2/3 innings vs the Mariners. Score stays at 4-0.

Seventh inning: Rodriguez hit a two-out single for his first postseason hit. Luis Castillo struck out in the bottom of the seventh with his pitch count at 99. He is the first pitcher to throw 7.0+ scoreless innings in Mariners postseason history. Score stays at 4-0.

Eighth inning: The Blue Jays called pitcher Zach Pop to pitch the eighth. Eugenio Suarez hit an opposite-field single. Runners were on second and third when the Blue Jays turned to Trevor Richards to replace Pop. The score stays at 4-0.

Ninth inning: Former University of Washington pitcher Adam Cimber pitched for the Blue Jays. Muñoz pitched the bottom of the 9th. Mariners win 4-0.

Although the Mariners won't be hosting any of the team's first MLB playoff games since 2001, fans still will have a chance to watch their team from inside T-Mobile Park.

The Mariners will host watch parties for each Wild Card game Friday and Saturday. A potential Game 3 would be on Sunday.

The games will be broadcast on MarinersVision, which the organization said is one of the largest screens in the Northwest.

Tickets are $10 for the public and $5 for season-ticket holders. Open seating will be available on the Main Level and in The 'Pen.

Parking at the Mariners Garage will cost $10, and the team said a portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the Mariners Care Foundation.

Game info

Hours before the game, the Mariners announced its roster for the Wild Card series.

Seattle will have 12 pitchers and 14 position players on its 26-man roster. Pitchers Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen did not make the cut.

wake up babe, mariners wild card roster just dropped pic.twitter.com/RrMJXxtl1V — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 7, 2022

Seattle's batting order will feature star rookie Julio Rodriguez at the top, followed by first baseman Ty France, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and catcher Cal Raleigh batting in the cleanup spot.

Right fielder Mitch Haniger, designated hitter Carlos Santana, left fielder Jarred Kelenic, second baseman Adam Frazier and shortstop Brandon Crawford round out the rest of the order.

Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo (8-6 W-L record, 2.99 earned run average) and Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah (16-7 W-L record, 2.24 earned run average) will open the series for their respective teams.