How to get a ticket to the Mariners ALDS home game at T-Mobile Park

SEATTLE — If you want to see the Mariners' first home playoff game in two decades but are still without a ticket, be prepared to pay a pretty penny.
The Mariners will host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Saturday (time is yet to be determined), and the organization's official ticket website is fresh out of available tickets at T-Mobile Park.
The team's site does say a limited number of tickets for Game 3 may become available at a later date, but none are available as of Monday morning.
Third-party vendors do have tickets available for Game 3, although they will not come cheap.
SeatGeek's most affordable option as of Monday morning was $301 each for two tickets in the corner of the 300-level, some of the furthest seats from home plate in the entire ballpark. That figure does not include taxes and fees, which would push the total price per ticket closer to $400.
Stubhub's cheapest option before fees is $288 a ticket for two seats 20 rows up in section 307.
The best price at Vivid Seats as of Monday morning was $289 each before fees for section 332, 19 rows up.
Other third-party sites like Craigslist often are cited as potential avenues for acquiring hard-to-get tickets. However, unlike many of the larger-scale event ticket websites, there is no buyer protection for those purchasing tickets.
People often will try and take advantage of those desperate to attend significant events by selling fake tickets on platforms like these. Fans attempting to use fake tickets often won't realize they were duped until they arrive at the game.
Similarly, some people will attempt to sell tickets in the area around T-Mobile Park to fans still without access to the game. These sellers should be treated with similar, if not more skepticism, as they often are hawking fake tickets.
The Mariners held a pre-sale ahead of the Wild Card round for all of the team's potential home playoff games, and also is showing no available tickets for a potential Game 4 of the ALDS at T-Mobile Park. That game would be played Sunday, Oct. 16, with timing also yet to be determined.