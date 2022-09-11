Mariners trade for Blue Jays All-Star OF Teoscar Hernández

​Hernández finished the 2022 season with 25 home runs, 77 runs batted in, six stolen bases and a .267 batting average.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have traded for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández in exchange for a relief pitcher and a minor league pitcher, a move to bolster one of the team's weaker spots in the lineup.

The Mariners sent right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and left-handed starter Adam Macko for Hernández, the Mariners confirmed in a tweet Wednesday morning.

The stove is hot 🔥@TeoscarH is coming to the Emerald City! We’ve acquired the All-Star outfielder from the @BlueJays in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and minor league LHP Adam Macko. #SeaUsRise



🔗 https://t.co/ndzl8BrCb0 pic.twitter.com/6wmFSpR7VH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 16, 2022

Swanson, who struck out 34% of batters and walked fewer than 5%, had a 1.68 earned run average for the Mariners last year while Macko pitched in the High-A minor leagues.

Hernández, 29, finished the 2022 season with 25 home runs, 77 runs batted in, six stolen bases and a .267 batting average. He totaled 2.8 wins above replacement, according to Baseball Reference.

Hernández was named to his first All-Star team in 2021, a season in which he thumped 32 home runs and drove in 116 runs. The 29-year-old has hit 121 home runs in his last five seasons.

The 29-year-old is a free agent after the 2023 season.

Hernández primarily played right field for Toronto in 2022, but he has experience playing left field and center field in his seven-year career.

The Mariners started Mitch Haniger 45 times in right field last season. Sam Haggerty started another 24 games and the struggling Jarred Kelenic chipped in with 20 starts in 2022.

Hernández will team up with rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez in the Mariners outfield in the upcoming season, which will begin March 30, 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.