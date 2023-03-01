Seattle Mariners at 2023 Spring Training

Thursday marked the M's last practice of Spring Training. On Friday, they'll face the San Diego Padres in game one.

PEORIA, Ariz. — The Seattle Mariners had their first official full-squad workout Tuesday, Feb. 21 in Peoria, Arizona at Spring Training.

Scott Servais says there are 75 players in camp right now. For Servais, this is his 35th spring training and his 8th as the manager of the Seattle Mariners.

He knows expectations are high this season and he likes it that way.

KING 5's Chris Egan spoke with Robbie Ray, Marco Gonzales, and J.P. Crawford. All three say this team got a taste of the playoffs last season, but now they are hungry for more.

Cal Raleigh also says he is 100% healthy and excited about the upcoming season.

"I'm changed, but nothing in my mind has changed. I'm still working hard every day," Raleigh said.

Ty France looks to bounce back from injuries

It was a cold and windy day in Peoria, Arizona on Wednesday but the Mariners still had a full practice. Marco Gonzales, Chris Flexen, and Luis Castillo headlined the pitchers that threw bullpen sessions.

King 5's Chris Egan spoke with Mariners first baseman Ty France. France says his struggles in the second half of the season stemmed from a collision he had at first-base on June 23.

Day 3 of Spring Training: Annual picture day

The Seattle Mariners held their annual photo day bright and early this morning. From 6 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. players take time going from station to station having their picture taken for T-Mobile Park, for baseball cards and for Mariners promos.

After photo day, the M's had their last full practice before they begin playing games. The Mariners will play 32 games this spring. On Friday, they'll face the San Diego Padres in game one. King 5's Chris Egan has more on photo day, and he talks with M's pitcher Robbie Ray about getting the start in game one.

Gotta love the @Mariners Eugenio Suarez, he showed up to the photo day with his own camera!!!! pic.twitter.com/wc7j7bazfE — Chris Egan King-5 TV (@ChrisEgan5) February 23, 2023

Day 4: Mariners win first Spring Training game 3-2

Before today's Mariners game against the San Diego Padres manager Scott Servais announced Kole Calhoun will practice today and Tommy LaStella was scratched from the lineup. LaStella is dealing with a sore right arm. He was originally scheduled to be the designated hitter in game one.

The Mariners ended up beating the Padres 3-2.

Looking ahead to game two, King 5's Chris Egan sat down with Marco Gonzales who will get the start tomorrow and is hopeful for a bounce back season.

Day 5: Mariners lose to the Angels 5-1, J.P. Crawford thirsts for improvement

The Mariners face the Angels in the team's second game of the Cactus League schedule. Seattle loses to Los Angeles, 5-1. Starter Marco Gonzalez goes 2 innings, gives up 4 runs on 5 hits in his first outing of the spring. Rookie Cade Marlowe is looking to make the club. He led the fifth inning off with a solo home run.

KING 5's Chris Egan talked with shortstop J.P. Crawford about his desire to improve, find chemistry with new second baseman Kolten Wong, and to lead the Marines deeper into the playoffs.

Day 6: Jarred Kelenic crushes 2 homers, but Mariners lose to the Royals 8-7

SURPRISE, Ariz. -- The Mariners start slow before nearly coming back to defeat the Royals. In the end, Seattle lost the game 8-7 to Kansas City.

Easton McGee started the game and got shelled in the first inning. He gave up 5 runs on 5 hits, including two home runs before ending the inning.

Jarred Kelenic reminded us why he was a top prospect for the Mariners a few years ago. Kelenic's new swing produced two home runs. One of those homers popped off his bat with an exit velo of 113 miles per hour.

New reliever Taylor Saucedo looked good in his one inning of work. He struck out two batters and didn't give up a hit.