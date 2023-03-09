March Bracket Challenge 2023

Register to play the Northern Quest Resort & Casino March Bracket Challenge!

OFFICIAL CONTEST RULES

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED

The Contest. The KREM.com MARCH BRACKET CHALLENGE (the “Contest”) is sponsored by KREM TV ("KREM.com"), (the “Contest Sponsor”), Northern Quest Resort & Casino, EPIC, and Papa Murphy’s Pizza (the “Promotional Sponsors”). This on-line Contest coincides with the 2023 men’s college basketball championship tournament (the “Tournament”). Registration starts on March 12, 2023 with brackets available for completion starting March 16, 2023. The Contest commences on March 17, 2022 at the beginning of Tournament play and concludes with the final game of the Tournament scheduled for April 3, 2023 (the “Contest Period”). The Contest is based upon an entrants’ predictions of the performance of various college basketball teams in various rounds (each a Round) in the Tournament. The Contest allows you to select which team(s) you think will win in each Round. From all eligible entries received, the winners will be determined according to the scoring rules set forth in these Official Rules. The Contest is intended for recreational purposes only and may not be used for any form of gambling. The Contest is administered by Audience (the “Contest Administrator”) on behalf of the Contest Sponsor.

Promotional Period:

Beginning at 11:00 PM EST on March 12, 2023, until 9:00 AM EST March 16, 2023 (“The Registration Period”), you may enter the $1,000,000 College Basketball Mayhem Contest (“Promotion”). The Promotion is sponsored by Aptivada, LLC (“Main Sponsor”). The Grand Prize Contest is scheduled to occur between March 14th, 2022 and April 3rd, 2022 during the designated 2023 Men’s College Basketball Tournament.

Designated Tournament: 2023 Men’s College Basketball Tournament being played from March 12th, 2023 to April 3rd, 2023 with the Semi-Final & Championship games to be held in Indianapolis, IN.

Entry Method: During the Promotional Period, you may enter by visiting the website of the Participating Station or Sponsor and following the instructions to enter.

Each entrant must fully complete the online entry form with all required information, including your name, zip code, valid email address and phone number, including area code. Each registrant will designate their own username (email address) and password. The designated ‘Screen Name’ will be the first name and last initial and will be displayed on the ‘Leaders’ and ‘Picks’ section during the contest. Each registrant’s username (email address) & password will allow participants to return to the contest site to Log-in and view their prediction, points, and standings.

Entrants must provide truthful information when entering the Promotion; the Promotion Entities may reject and delete any entry found to be false or fraudulent, as determined by the Promotion Entities.

Entrants must submit all information required on the entry form, which may include first and last name, telephone number, email address, home address, and/or date of birth. Entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt.

2. Eligibility Subject to the additional restrictions below the KREM.com 2023 March Bracket Challenge is only open to legal U.S. residents of the states of Washington and Idaho who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KREM-TV (“Sponsor), Audience (Contest “Administrator”), TEGNA Inc., Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Papa Murphy’s Pizza (“Promotional Sponsors”), and each of their respective affiliated companied, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with any such employees and contractors are not eligible to enter or win.

3. How to Enter and Winner Selection.

Internet Entry : Enter by visiting krem.com’s March Bracket Challenge official registration page at https://www.krem.com/article/sports/march-bracket-challenge-2022/293-cba42c78-e0d8-4862-9191-dd8ed15191f8. Each entrant will need to complete an online entry form with their contact information (name, address, phone and email address), their bracket selections, any other required information, and follow all posted instructions. Submit your entry by selecting the “SUBMIT” button. LIMIT ONE (1) ENTRY PER PERSON AND PER E-MAIL ADDRESS. Entries will be accepted for the Full Bracket Game.

4. How to Play

In the "Full Bracket" game, you pick the winner of each game of each round of the tournament prior to the start of the first full round of the tournament (the round of 64 teams).

Select the team that you predict will win each game of the Men's College Basketball Tournament and enter the score for the designated tie-breaker game. You may enter your picks until fifteen (15) minutes before the start of the first game of the First Round of the tournament. Limit one (1) entry per person.

Each round of the tournament is worth up to 64 points. There are 6 rounds in the tournament worth up to 384 points. You will receive 2 points for each First Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 4 points for each Second-Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 8 points for each Third-Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 16 points for each Fourth-Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 32 points for each Fifth-Round game you pick correctly. You will receive 64 points for picking the winner of the Championship game. If a game is canceled, forfeited, or indefinitely suspended for any reason, that game shall not count for any participant and scores will be computed as if the game did not exist.

The participant with the highest score for each round will be deemed the round winner, subject to verification. The participant with the highest total score for all rounds combined will be deemed the Full Bracket Grand Prize winner, subject to verification of eligibility.

In the event of a tie for the highest score in any round, the winner for the round will be randomly selected from among the tied participants.

In the event of a tie for the highest overall score, the "Score Approximation Formula" outlined below will be used to determine the Grand Prize winner.

Score Approximation Formula:

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the winning team from the actual winning team's score and square this value.

Subtract what the participant chose as the score for the losing team from the actual losing team's score and squares this value.

Add the value from 1 and 2 above together to get the participant's "score approximation."

The tied participant with the lowest "Score Approximation" will be deemed the winner. If there are still ties, the ties will be broken based on the following criteria in this order:

The most points earned in the Fifth Round.

The most points earned in the Fourth Round.

The most points earned in the Third Round.

The most points earned in the Second Round.

The most points earned in the First Round.

If there is still a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from the remaining tied players.

All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry. Sponsor and Administrator will be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries due to transmission failure or technical failures of any kind, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender of Sponsor or Administrator. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules to receive emails from Sponsor, Administrator, or those directed by Sponsor or Administrator. You can opt-out of the receipt of such emails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor or Administrator.

5. Prizes and Odds. The contest is designed with two ways to win:

1. The one (1) entrant with the highest number of points will be declared the KREM.com Grand Prize winner (see Prizes below).

2. "Beat Travis Green" Winners.

Following each Round of the Contest all entrants with more points than KREM 2 Sports Director Travis Green in the Overall Contest standings will be put into a random drawing for the "Beat Travis Green" prize (see Prizes below). Three (3) winners per round will be chosen at random to win prizes. In the event that Travis Green is leading the Contest Standings at the conclusion of any given Round then the prize winner will be drawn from among ALL eligible Contest registrants.

KREM.com Prizes:

One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive One night’s stay at Northern Quest Resort & Casino, $50 Gift Card to Epic, and $50 Windfall Gift Certificate, redeemable at the Northern Quest Resort & Casino located at 100 N Hayford Rd., Airway Heights, WA 99001. ARV: $330.00 USD.

Eighteen (18) “Beat Travis Green” prize winners will each receive vouchers for Two (2) Large Pizzas from Papa Murphy’s. ARV: $25.00 USD.

Audience National Bonus Prizes:

One (1) $1,000,000 cash annuity prize* will be awarded if a participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly. If more than one participant correctly picks all 63 games correctly, the $1,000,000 cash prize will be evenly divided and distributed among all participants who correctly picked all 63 games. If one or more of the 63 games are cancelled, the Audience National Bonus Prize will not be awarded.

Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received with correctly selected winning teams.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance. Winners of the KREM.com prizes will be notified at the telephone number or email address provided on the participant’s entry form by KREM 2 within one (1) week after the final standings become official. Sponsor will call during regular business hours and will leave no messages. Failure to reach winner in person by phone after three (3) attempts, return of email notification as undeliverable, or potential winner’s failure to respond to notification may result in disqualification of winner, forfeiture of his or her interest in all prizes, and selection of an alternate winner from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, Winner must follow Sponsor’s instructions regarding time limit to respond to notification and provide a copy of a valid government issues photo identification. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are non-assignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winner. KREM prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prize and individual components of prize package is subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as directed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winners in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

Participation. By participating, all entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Contest Sponsor and the Contest Administrator, which shall be final and binding on all matters relating to this Contest. Sponsor and Administrator will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, later, misdirected or illegible entries or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating sender or Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Contest as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest at any time, for any reason. Should the Contest be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. The authorized account of the email address submitted at time of entry will be considered the entrant. An “authorized account holder” shall mean the natural person assigned to such email account by the Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with such email account. A potential winner may be requested to provide proof that he or she is the authorized account holder of the email address associated with a winning entry. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion.

The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein. Sponsor. The KREM.com 2023 March Bracket Challenge is sponsored by KREM-TV. The decisions of the Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Contest shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials relating to the Contest. For a list of winners (available after April 30, 2022), or a copy of these Official Rules, send a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), KREM.com 2023 March Bracket Challenge Contest, KREM, 4103 S Regal, Spokane, WA 99223. If you have questions regarding this Contest, please contact Katrina Bosma at kbosma@krem.com.