Are the Warriors done against the Lakers after Game 4 loss? | Locked On Sports Today

The Golden State Warriors are close to the end of their season after a Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

SAN FRANCISCO — The Golden State Warriors were out-matched late against the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night, falling 104-101 in Game Four and putting their season on the brink.

In a Tuesday edition of the Locked On Sports Today podcast, host Peter Bukowski was joined by Locked On Warriors host Cyrus Saatsaz to discuss Golden State’s loss and where it leaves the team after a tumultuous season.

“The Warriors are on the verge (of losing), there’s no positive way to spin this,” Saatsaz said. “These are bleak times for the Warriors.”

Golden State lost by being out-maneuvered late in a close road game, a situation that’s gotten the better of them repeatedly all season. The Warriors turned the ball over multiple times late on miscommunication, allowed the Lakers to get relatively easy shots and fouling their scorers, and saw both Steph Curry and Klay Thompson miss multiple heavily contested shots with the game on the line.

As Game Four slipped away, and with it potentially the Warriors’ season, the team relied on its motion offense rather than a more simplified approach with the ball in Curry’s hands, leading to difficult go-ahead shot opportunities and heavy criticism.

“This season has been perplexing for a lot of reasons, chief among them tonight … the pick and roll with Steph has been one of the most efficient plays the Warriors have run,” Saatsaz explained. “The reason why they don’t run the pick and roll is Steve Kerr believes in the philosophy of his offense … but you also have to adjust to the opponent.”