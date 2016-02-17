'Pick 5' NFL score predictions for Week 8 | Peacock and Williamson

TAMPA, Fla. — We're onto Week 8 in the NFL and it should be a good one.
Right away, we start out with a high-interest matchup on Thursday Night Football between the Ravens and the Bucs in Tampa.
Some other big matchups in Week 8 include Raiders-Saints, Cardinals-Vikings, 49ers-Rams, Giants-Seahawks, Patriots-Jets, and more.
All year long, Locked On Podcast Network analysts Brian Peacock and Matt Williamson, hosts of the daily Peacock and Williamson NFL Show, will pick five games each week to predict the scores with their "Pick 5" NFL picks of the week.
Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Bucs
Time: Thursday, 8:15 p.m. ET
Watch: Amazon Prime
Spread: TB -2, O/U 46.5
Brian Peacock: Ravens 21, Bucs 17
Matt Williamson: Ravens 30, Bucs 24
Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: CBS
Spread: NO +1.5, O/U 49
Brian Peacock: Saints 24, Raiders 20
Matt Williamson: Raiders 30, Saints 23
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings
Time: Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: MIN -3.5, O/U 49
Brian Peacock: Vikings 30, Cardinals 20
Matt Williamson: Vikings 27, Cardinals 23
New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: SEA -3, O/U 44.5
Brian Peacock: Giants 24, Seahawks 23
Matt Williamson: Seahawks 28, Giants 23
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams
Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET
Watch: FOX
Spread: LAR +1, O/U 43
Brian Peacock: 49ers 27, Rams 24
Matt Williamson: 49ers 27, Rams 17