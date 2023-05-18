Oregon and Washington have been vetted and cleared to join the Big Ten, but departure from the Pac-12 is far from imminent

Until the Pac-12 secures and reveals their media rights deal, which is expected at some point this summer, rumors about the league's demise will continue to crop up.

LAS VEGAS — Conference realignment continues to dominate the college athletics landscape as we head into the summer months, with the ACC now getting involved in internal discussions about the future of the conference as well.

While most of the attention on the Pac-12 has been on Arizona and Colorado, who are known targets for Brett Yormark and the Big 12, it sounds like the Big Ten is at least checking out the possibility of adding Oregon and Washington.

A recent report from college football insider Brett McMurphy revealed the Big Ten has vetted and cleared both Oregon and Washington, but Locked on Pac-12 host Spencer McLaughlin cautions folks who believe realignment is imminent to pump the brakes.

"If you're the Big Ten, this is you doing your due diligence and being prepared for any possible outcome," McLaughlin said. "How I read this report is that the Big Ten has looked at Oregon and Washington and said those are candidates we are going to go after if we have an opening here....I would be shocked if Oregon and Washington are the only schools the Big Ten has [vetted] internally."

Rumors about Oregon and Washington following USC and UCLA to the Big Ten started as soon as the initial move was reported by the LA schools, but it's been nearly a year and very little movement has happened on that front externally.

With the ACC having issues of their own, it wouldn't be a surprise if the Big Ten also considers programs like Notre Dame, Clemson, Miami, and Florida State - although the appeal of partnering Oregon and Washington with UCLA and USC to create a 'Big Ten West' is apparent.