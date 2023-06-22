NBA Draft 2023: How to watch, start time, NBA Draft order

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The 2023 NBA draft is here, and the Locked on Podcast Network has you covered with up-to-date information on the latest projections, mock drafts, rumors, betting odds, and more as all 30 NBA franchises look to bolster their chances ahead of the 2023-24 season.
How to watch the 2023 NBA Draft
NBA Draft Rounds 1 and 2 will both air on Thursday night on ABC and ESPN. ABC will air the first round of the NBA Draft and ESPN will carry the entire event.
TIME: 8:00 p.m. ET
Watch: ABC (Round 1), ESPN (full draft), ESPN app (full draft)
Where is the NBA Draft?
The 2023 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Who has the first pick in the NBA Draft?
The San Antonio Spurs won the NBA Draft Lottery and received the number one pick in the 2023 draft. They are widely expected to take Victor Wembanyama from France.
Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special 2023
Get ready for Thursday night's NBA Draft with the Locked On NBA Mock Draft Special.
The Locked On Podcast Network assembled its roster of local experts to make picks and trades up and down the first round to predict the outcome of one of the league’s craziest nights.
Each host made the selection that makes the most sense for the team they cover, then provided analysis of the selection in our Locked On NBA Mock Draft show.
Here's how the first five picks shook out:
1. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama, Center, France
2. Charlotte Hornets: Scoot Henderson, Guard, G-League Ignite
3. Portland Trail Blazers: Brandon Miller, Wing, Alabama
4. Houston Rockets: Amen Thompson, Guard, Overtime Elite
5. Detroit Pistons: Ausar Thompson, Wing, Overtime Elite
Check out the six episode event to see how the local experts expect the rest of the first round to go on Thursday night.
What is the 2023 NBA Draft order?
First Round: Picks 1-14
1. San Antonio
2. Charlotte
3. Portland
4. Houston
5. Detroit
6. Orlando
7. Indiana
8. Washington
9. Utah
10. Dallas
11. Orlando (from Chicago)
12. Oklahoma City
13. Toronto
14. New Orleans
First Round: Picks 15-30
15. Atlanta
16. Utah (from Minnesota)
17. Los Angeles Lakers
18. Miami
19. Golden State
20. Houston (from LA Clippers)
21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix)
22. Brooklyn
23. Portland (from New York)
24. Sacramento
25. Memphis
26. Indiana (from Cleveland)
27. Charlotte (from Denver via New York and Oklahoma City)
28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn)
29. Indiana (from Boston)
30. LA Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston)
Second Round: Picks 31-58
31. Detroit
32. Indiana (from Houston)
33. San Antonio
34. Charlotte (from Charlotte via Philadelphia and Atlanta)
35. Boston (from Portland via Atlanta, LA Clippers, Detroit, and Cleveland)
36. Orlando
37. Oklahoma City (from Washington via New Orleans)
38. Sacramento (from Indiana)
39. Charlotte (from Utah via New York)
40. Denver (from Dallas via Oklahoma City)
41. Charlotte (from Oklahoma City via New York and Boston)
42. Washington (from Chicago via Los Angeles Lakers and Washington)
43. Portland (from Atlanta)
44. San Antonio (from Toronto)
45. Memphis (from Minnesota)
46. Atlanta (from New Orleans)
47. Los Angeles Lakers
48. LA Clippers
49. Cleveland (from Golden State via Utah and New Orleans)
50. Oklahoma City (from Miami via Boston, Memphis, and Dallas)
51. Brooklyn
52. Phoenix
53. Minnesota (from New York via Charlotte)
54. Sacramento
55. Indiana (from Cleveland via Milwaukee and Detroit)
56. Memphis
— Chicago (from Denver via Cleveland; forfeited by Chicago)
— Philadelphia (forfeited)
57. Washington (from Boston via Charlotte)
58. Milwaukee