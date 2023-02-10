Rogers High School softball program awarded grant from Mariners

The grant supports high school softball and baseball programs throughout Washington and Oregon.

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane high school softball program is receiving part of a $50,000 grant from the Seattle Mariners.

Rogers High School is one of 10 recipients of the Seattle Mariners Care Equipment Donation Grant. The grant supports high school softball and baseball programs throughout Washington and Oregon.

The Care Equipment Donation Grant started in 2017 and has since awarded more than $350,000 to softball and baseball programs in the Northwest.

The grant program is part of the Mariners' On Baseball and Softball Everywhere (BASE) initiative to promote and help partnerships to help kids participate in softball and baseball despite struggles with finances that can come along with entering the sport.

The high schools that received grant money:

Rogers High School Softball – Spokane, WA

Bethel High School Softball - Spanaway, WA

Chiawana High School Baseball - Pasco, WA

Federal Way High School Softball – Federal Way, WA

Franklin High School Baseball & Softball – Seattle, WA

Franklin Pierce High School Softball – Tacoma, WA

Hidden Valley High School Baseball & Softball – Grants Pass, OR

Nyssa High School Baseball - Nyssa, OR

Roosevelt High School Baseball – Portland, OR

