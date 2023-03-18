Pair of Zag fans travel to NCAA tournament for 10th year

Diana and Guy Berger have been traveling to Gonzaga's March Madness runs since 2013. This year the pair had an extra fan tag along.

DENVER — A 448-mile trip didn't stop Diana Berger from seeing Gonzaga play the first round of March Madness in Denver. She flew from Albuquerque to support her Alma Mater.

"I've been a fan since I stepped foot on campus," Diana said.

She isn't the only Zag fan in the Berger family. Her dad Guy Berger is her travel partner. They've been traveling to Gonzaga's March Madness games since 2013.

The tradition started during the 2013 Selection Sunday when Gonzaga secured their first number-one seed in the tournament. Diana and Guy decided to go to the first round of that tournament, and that was the beginning of a decade-long tradition.

They've traveled to cities across the country to support Gonzaga.

"I get a kick out of watching Diana when the zags are close. She can't breathe, so I'm just kind of watching her," Guy said.

On this tenth anniversary of the tradition, the duo turned into a trio when Diana's nephew and Guy's Grandson put a stuffed bunny in Guy's suitcase.

"My brother called us freaking out saying 'do you guys have Bun Bun?' We can't find him. Colton's not going to sleep," Diana said.

But Bun Bun was already on his way to Denver, so Diana decided to initiate him into the Gonzaga family. He drank beers, explored Denver, worked out and supported the Zags in the first round of the tournament.

Bun Bun will be cheering on the team Sunday evening along with Diana and Guy. If Gonzaga moves on to the Sweet 16, Bun Bun likely won't make the trip. But Diana will be there, like so many times before.

