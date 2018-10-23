The area College GameDay was held on is back to normal, Oregon has left Washington State, and it's time for another week of football.

But this one is different than all the other weeks leading up to a game this season.

Oregon, Stanford, and Washington have all been in control of their destiny at one point in Pac-12 North play this year.

Now it’s the Cougs turn.

Thankfully Coach Leach says this year’s squad stands out to him versus ones in the past.

"Part of it is that we have a very coachable team. It's one of the more coachable team's I've ever been a part of. Everybody's on the same page. Everybody is pulling the same direction. I think some of that comes with coaching. I think we've got some really good coaches that compliment the efforts of each other and pull the same direction. I think we've got players that way too. It's refreshing to go to work everyday and all of the sudden you say something once and typically it starts takes shape."

Obviously something this squad has that’s different than all the rest is Gardner Minshew, and what he is contributing may be one of the reasons why Leach sees this team as different.

"He's real competitive. He's picked up the package real fast. He's extremely smart and elevated the play of people around him. Sometimes you end up on your last go-around and your last hurray and I haven't dealt with anyone more motivated. So I think the motivation and the determination alone was a big part of it."

Last year at this time Gardner Minshew wasn't even starting for ECU. Now he leads the Pac-12 in passing. What's changed?



(Hint: Leach has coached a lot of players, so the end of this answer is pretty telling) pic.twitter.com/Vgn8imZ7zC — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 23, 2018

The Cougs and Minshew are going to have to stay motivated with this second half of the schedule because it is markedly more difficult than the first half. Stanford will certainly look to play spoiler on Saturday.

Everybody we have left is a really tough team. Everybody that we have left has beat somebody. Hell, everybody we have left has been ranked at some point, for what that's worth. Yeah, they're all good and they can all get you and they're all going to try."

So here we go.

The Cougs slogan is join the hunt, but they have now become the hunted.

