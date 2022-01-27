x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Larsson leads Kraken to first OT win, 2-1 over Penguins

Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history to lift the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Credit: AP
Seattle Kraken's Adam Larsson (6) celebrates with Calle Jarnkrok after scoring the winning goal in the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Larsson scored the first overtime goal in Seattle Kraken history to lift the expansion team to a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Kraken trailed 1-0 when Jared McCann scored with 3:56 left in regulation against his former team to force overtime. 

Larsson then won it 1:17 into the extra period to give Seattle its fourth win in six games following a nine-game losing streak. 

Philipp Grubauer stopped 23 shots while helping the Kraken snap the Penguins' six-game winning streak. 

Seattle picked up just its fifth road win of the season. 

Evgeni Malkin scored his fourth of the season for Pittsburgh.

Related Articles

In Other News

How to watch Gonzaga vs. USF men's basketball game