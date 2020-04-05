SPOKANE, Wash. — The Ironman 70.3 race in Coeur d'Alene has been posponed to September 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The race, originally set for June 28, will now happen on September 6. The Ironman 70.3 is a popular endurance triathlon that is also known as the half-Ironman.

"With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon, originally scheduled for June 28, 2020 has been postponed to September 6, 2020," organizers said. All registered athletes of the 2020 IRONMAN 70.3 Coeur d’Alene triathlon will be receiving an email with further information."

A press release did not specify details on refunds for participants who cannot race on the new date.

A full Ironman will be returning to Coeur d'Alene in 2021, race organizers announced earlier this year.

