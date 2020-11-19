'If we have 25 percent capacity, we can make it': Shock banking on fans for revenue in 2021

The Spokane Shock released its 2021 schedule on Tuesday with 16 games set.

SPOKANE, Wash — The comeback season was all set for 2020 for the Spokane Shock's return until the coronavirus pandemic put a halt on those plans.

The team now looks to 2021 for its official return. The Shock's 16-game schedule was released on Tuesday.

The question now is if there is limited to no fan attendance, how will that impact the organization financially in the future?

Shock owner Sam Adams says having fans at games is big for revenue.

'If we have 25 percent capacity, we can make it," he said. "Our small business thrives like other small businesses on patrons, on people coming to games, people attending games. Our sponsors won't be happy and people won't be happy. Playing without fans is not something we look forward to."