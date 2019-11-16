IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Coeur d'Alene 21, Highland 17 (highlights in video)- The Vikings trailed at halftime, but scored the only touchdown of the second half to advance with a close win.

Prairie 50, Oakley 22 (highlights in video_- Oakley knocked Prairie out of the playoffs last year, but this year Prairie got revenge.





WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Mt. Spokane 35, Peninsula 10 (highlights in video)- Wildcats running back Kannon Katzer rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns. Mt. Spokane score d 28 unanswered points after trailing 3-0.

Deer Park 22, Zillah 20 (highlights in video)- Mathew Jorgensen had 171 rushing yards. 63 of those came on a fourth quarter touchdown run to help put the game away for Deer Park.

Chewelah 37, Tonasket 6 (highlights in video)- Jake Jeannerat scored a 19-yard touchdown. Kaden Krouse scored a 22 yard rushing touchdown.

Tri-Cities 37, Asotin 0 (highlights in video)

Wishram 46, Tekoa-Rosalia 0

Odessa 73, Colton 0