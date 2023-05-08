Idaho's No. 1 recruit Gatlin Bair commits to Boise State

The top-ranked football recruit in Idaho history has committed to the Broncos. Bair is the highest-rated player to ever commit to Boise State.

BOISE, Idaho — The highest-rated football recruit in Idaho history has become the highest-rated player to ever commit to Boise State. On Saturday, Burley High School senior-to-be Gatlin Bair announced his decision to join Andy Avalos and the Broncos.

The four-star prospect is the nation's No. 35 ranked recruit in the class of 2024, and the ninth-ranked wide receiver, per 247Sports. Bair elected to stay in the Gem State after narrowing his decision down to Boise State, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon and TCU.

Bair announced his decision in an innovative way, hosting an interactive commitment show through an online livestream program. The show was free for anyone to watch on YouTube, but costed $3.99 to ask Bair questions through 'Preediction,' with only 50 paid spots available.

"I want to thank everybody that's here right now, especially thank my family. I couldn't do any of this stuff without anybody that's here right now," Bair said in his announcement. "Also, thank God, my religion is very important to what I do, I always want to put that first. With that being said, I'm going to be committing to Boise State University. Bleed Blue."

A video shared by Burley head football coach Cameron Anderson captures the moment Bair informed the Boise State coaching staff of his decision:

Want to see the moment the @BroncoSportsFB coaches received @BairGatlin commitment? @AABroncoHC already knew the night before, but they scared the staff that Gat had some major questions, then the news! Being on this call was so cool! Enjoy! They DESERVE the celebration! #idpreps pic.twitter.com/mGQfRgMmch — Cameron Andersen (@Coach_CAndersen) August 6, 2023

Bair took official visits to TCU, Oregon and Michigan, before Boise State had the final impression during a two-day trip to the City of Trees at the end of July. While he narrowed his decision down to five schools, the Idaho native picked up offers from across the country, including the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Texas and Washington.

As a junior on the gridiron, Bair grabbed 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns. With a 96 player rating from 247Sports, the 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver was on the verge of earning a five-star rating.

BREAKING: 4-star WR Gatlin Bair just announced his commitment to #BoiseState!



The highest rated recruit in the history of Idaho becomes the highest rated commit in Boise State history.



(🧵1/5) pic.twitter.com/rGc1r64kbj — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) August 5, 2023

Bair's .9789 247 Composite rating surpasses Dylan Sumner-Gardner, Boise State's previous No. 1 commitment of all time, who earned a .9623. In June, Bair was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Idaho Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. He became the first Bobcat runner to win the prestigious award.

During the 4A state meet in May, Bair set state records in both the 100-meter (10.15 seconds) and 200-meter (20.56 seconds) races. His personal-best 20.41-time in the 200 this spring ranked No. 3 in the nation. In the classroom, the football and track star has maintained a 3.90 GPA.

Bair will serve a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before he arrives on campus.

Burley is one of six teams set to play in a high school football triple-header at Albertsons Stadium on Friday, Sept. 1, in the inaugural 'Battle in Boise.' Bair and the Bobcats will square off against Vallivue at 8 p.m. Tickets for the event went on sale July 10.

