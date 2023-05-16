Reports: Gonzaga agrees to multi-year series with UConn, first game set for Seattle

The Bulldogs and the Huskies reportedly agreed to a multi-year series set to kick off during the 2023-24 season at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University and the University of Connecticut (UConn) are planning to start a multi-year series next season in Seattle, according to CBS Sports Reporter Jon Rothstein.

The Bulldogs and the Huskies reportedly agreed to a multi-year series set to kick off during the 2023-24 season at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The series will also include a match-up at Madison Square Garden during the 2024-25 season.

Official dates and times for those games have not been set yet.

The Zags last faced the Huskies during the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, where they ended the season with a 82-54 loss.

UConn controlled the usually efficient Bulldogs at both ends in the West Region final, building a 23-point lead early in the second half to waltz right into the final section of the bracket.

The Huskies' two NCAA Tournament first-round exits under coach Dan Hurley are now well in the rearview mirror.

These elite Huskies did what the UConn women couldn't for once and are headed to Houston, where they will play either Texas or Miami.

The Bulldogs didn’t have the same second-half magic they had in a last-second win over UCLA in the Elite Eight.

Gonzaga allowed UConn to go on a late run to lead by seven at halftime and fell completely apart after All-American Drew Timme went to the bench with his fourth foul early in the second half.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.