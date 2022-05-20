Gonzaga baseball clinches WCC regular season title with 8-4 win over San Diego

The win gives Gonzaga back-to-back WCC regular season titles.

SAN DIEGO — Gonzaga baseball clinched its second consecutive WCC regular season title with an 8-4 win over San Diego.

The Bulldogs needed one win in their three game series at San Diego to win the title, as they sat at 18-6 in conference play and the Torreros at 16-8 heading into tonight's matchup. They wasted no time taking game one of the series.

Ace Gabriel Hughes turned in a gutsy performance, throwing 139 pitches in 8.2 innings of work while striking out nine batters with four earned runs.

Gonzaga trailed into the 5th inning before Ezra Samperi tied the game at 2-2 with a solo home run.

The Bulldogs would follow that up with a four run 6th inning highlighted by an Enzo Apodaca single that would bring in two runs to give GU a 6-2 lead.

San Diego would respond with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, but Hughes wouldn't allow another run after.

Grayson Sterling would give Gonzaga some added run support in the 9th, driving in a pair of runs on a double. Sterling finished the night 2-for-5 with 2 RBI.

With the win, Gonzaga secures the No. 1 seed in the WCC tournament and will look to win the final two games of the series in a double-header against San Diego on Saturday afternoon.