Drew Timme returning to Gonzaga for senior season

The forward kept it simple, tweeting, "I'm back."

SPOKANE, Wash. — Drew Timme announced with 45 minutes until the deadline to withdraw from the NBA Draft that he will return to Gonzaga for his senior season.

Timme simply tweeted, "I'm back" and left it at that.

Timme had an excellent outing in the two scrimmages at the NBA Combine, as he combined for 34 points in 44 minutes of play, had a 69% shooting percentage, made all seven of his free throws, had a game where he went 4 of 5 from three and had nine total rebounds. The scrimmages proved, at the very least, he could play with the best of the best of his peers. However, he decided to come back to school.

Even with his combine performance, Drew was seen by most analysts as a fringe NBA prospect, as his game doesn’t necessarily translate to today’s NBA.

Timme earned All-American honors at Gonzaga for the second straight season this year, as the junior averaged 18.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game this year. He leaves Gonzaga owning the program record of the most points a Bulldogs player has ever scored in the NCAA Tournament over a career at 204. He only played in two NCAA Tournaments due to COVID his freshman season. He also finishes with the 15th most points scored in a Gonzaga career.