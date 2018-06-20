With the NBA Draft approaching, former Zag Silas Melson will not have to wait to hear his name called or participate in a summer league camp. Melson signed a contract with Lavrio in Greece and will be the youngest player on the squad.

So, we're excited to see him start his career, but we're also interested to see what happens with Johnathan Williams III.

Williams is really the only Zag fans need to focus on for the 2018 draft since Rui Hachimura and Killian Tillie are returning for their junior seasons.

Williams recently participated in a workout for the Denver Nuggets, a squad he worked out for last year before deciding to return to Spokane to finish out his collegiate career.

When a reporter asked if he thinks he made the right choice heading back to Gonzaga, Williams had nothing but amazing things to say about his alma mater.

"I played at one of the greatest schools in America," Williams said. "We have one of the greatest fan (bases) and I'd love to go back there again and do it all over again. I love Gonzaga. I love coach Few and the coaching staff. I love how we play and the area so I'd love to go back and do it all over again, but God is taking me somewhere else now."

The NBA Draft starts on Thursday at 4 p.m. Williams could hear his name drafted near the end of the night, but he will almost certainly have a chance to prove himself in the summer league, with some team, if he does not get picked.

