SPOKANE, Wash. – Gonzaga standout forward Killian Tillie announced Wednesday he plans to stay at Gonzaga for his junior year.

Tillie started in 35 of the Bulldogs 36 games last season. He made 45 three-pointers, shooting a conference best of 47.9 percent from behind the arc. GU reported Tillie blocked 37 shots, dished out 60 assists and made 30 steals during the season

“After reviewing options with my family, I’ve decided to stay at Gonzaga,” Tillie said in a release. “I’m excited to continue my college career. I love playing here and being a part of the amazing culture at GU. I’m anxious to play another season under great coaches with a great group of teammates. And, I can't forget to mention how great it is to play in front of the Kennel Club and all of our Zag fans.”

Tillie’s return is more good news for Gonzaga fans, as another starter Rui Hachimura announced he will also return for his junior season on April 8.

Left: “Hey guys, I think this might be my last season in Spokane...”



Right: “Nahhhh, just playing. Let’s gooooo.”#Zags @ZagWBB pic.twitter.com/TpJiK63cEP — Evan Closky (@KREMEvan) April 11, 2018

Next season is looking good for the Zags, as USA Today has the team ranked fifth in their preseason projections according to a release from GU.

Gonzaga’s 2018-2019 frontcourt:

- Rui

- Tillie

- Clarke

- Larsen

- Petrusev



Good luck with that. — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) April 11, 2018

