Gonzaga baseball team picked to repeat as WCC Champs, quartet named to All-WCC preseason team

SPOKANE, Wash. — Despite losing a quartet of pitchers to the MLB draft last season including the team's top three starters, the Gonzaga baseball team was picked to repeat as WCC champions in the preseason coaches poll.

The Zags received six of ten possible first place votes. USD, the WCC tournament champions last season received the other four.

Junior pitcher Owen Wild, sophomore third baseman Cade McGee, senior shortstop Savier Pinales and redshirt junior outfielder Grayson Sterling were all named to the preseason All-WCC team, the most selections of any WCC school.

Wild finished last season with a 9-1 record and a 3.03 ERA and is slated to replace Gabriel Hughes as Gonzaga's Friday night starter this season.

McGee was a freshman All-American last season and hit .298 with 10 home runs.

Pinales hit .309 in WCC play last season, the highest average among eligible Gonzaga players.

Sterling was second on the team last season with 16 doubles.

Gonzaga begins a daunting non-conference schedule Friday afternoon in Lubbock against No. 24 Texas Tech.

First pitch is scheduled for noon and Wild figures to be the opening day starter.

