Clarkston's Joel Dahmen finishes day two of the U.S. Open tied for the lead

Dahmen shot a 68 on Friday to share the lead with Collin Morikawa at 5-under-par through 36 holes.

BROOKLINE, Mass — Clarkston native Joel Dahmen finished day two of the U.S. Open tied for the lead with Colin Morikawa at five-under-par through 36 holes.

It has been an underdog story thus far, as Dahmen entered this weekend ranked 130th in the world.

Dahmen shot a 67 on Thursday, good for 3-under-par and a share of second place. He followed Thursday's round with another stellar performance on the course, shooting a 68, 2-under-par to finish day two at five-under-par.

Dahmen had four birdies in total on Friday, including a very impressive nearly 60 foot putt on hole 15. He would later hit one of the best shots of the day on the 18th hole against 24 MPH wind that would set him up for a birdie putt. He would miss the opportunity to take the lead, but would putt in for par.

Dahmen will look to stay atop the leaderboard on Saturday in day three of the U.S. Open. He and co-leader Collin Morikawa are paired together, beginning play at 12:45 p.m. PST.

