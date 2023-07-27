'They're back': CU votes to join Big 12

The Big 12 voted Wednesday to accept the University of Colorado into the conference in 2024.

BOULDER, Colorado — The University of Colorado Board of Regents voted Thursday afternoon to join the Big 12 athletic conference and leave the Pac-12 conference.

Big 12 presidents and chancellors had voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member. CU's regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve the conference switch in 2024.

"I feel strongly that today's decision positions the University of Colorado for years to come," Athletic Director Rick George said at a press conference. "As college sports evolve, so do conferences. It's our responsibility to put CU in a position of strength for the future."

George added that playing in a conference which spans three different time zones would provide CU's student-athletes with more exposure on a national level.

The Pac-12 has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten — and not yet having a media rights contract for next year. The conference's current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.

The Big 12 has not formally announced a new media rights contract, but last year it came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox last year on an extension that runs through 2030-31. The deal is reportedly worth more than $2 billion over six years.

The Big 12 commissioner said "they're back" after the vote was finalized.

A statement from the Commissioner. pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 27, 2023

Colorado still needs to go through a formal process on its campus in Boulder and officially accept membership.

The Big 12 has 14 members this year, but Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year. The AP reports the conference would ideally like to expand to 16 schools with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado all coming over from the Pac-12 to create a Western wing of the league, according to a person familiar with the Big 12's discussion.

If CU follows through it would be rejoining the conference it was an original member of for 14 seasons between 1996 and 2010 before leaving for the then-Pac-10.

"A lot of work has gone into this, and I believe it's time to switch conferences," said CU President Todd Saliman.

The commotion comes as the Buffs prepare for the most anticipated football season in years thanks to the arrival of their new head coach, NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“After careful thought and consideration, it was determined that a switch in conference would give CU Boulder the stability, resources and exposure necessary for long-term future success in a college athletics environment that is constantly evolving,” CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a joint statement with George.

Sanders recently missed the Pac-12 media day due to procedures related to ongoing issues with blood clots and his partially amputated left foot. He is expected to be ready in time for fall camp.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

