FRISCO, Texas – The Eastern Washington University Eagles took on No. 1-ranked North Dakota State in the FCS National Championship football game Saturday morning.

The Eagles tried to catch the dominant Bison and got close, but ultimately fell 38-24.

KREM Sports Director Brenna Greene and photojournalist Brett Allbery reported from the game. Despite the Eagles' loss, the game was thrilling and included what was likely the Eagles' play of the year - a fake field goal touchdown.

Recap:

The Eags advanced to the FCS championship after beating Maine 50-19 in early December. Maine took down Weber State – the only team that beat Eastern on the FCS level – before playing the Eagles.

The NDSU Bison have won 120 out of 133 games since 2010 and have won all six times they have advanced to the championship since then. The Eags won the national championship title in 2010 in their first appearance and knocked off NDSU in the quarterfinals 31-31 in overtime.

