SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Indians are just one vote away from seeing their season end, according to an Associated Press report.

On Monday, MLB owners approved a plan that will go in front of the players' union for a vote on Tuesday. It would approve beginning the season around the weekend of July 4th with spring training resuming in early to mid-June.

The plan would approve team's rosters to expand from 26 to 30 and MLB teams would have about 20 players per club to draw from, similar to an NFL practice squad. This would end minor league baseball for the summer.

KREM reached out to the Spokane Indians for comment. They said they have no comment or any plans at this time.

You may not be able to travel within Washington state to see the Mariners either. The plan states that games could be played in spring training or neutral sites if MLB can't get government and medical approval to have teams play in their home stadiums.

The plan does account for fans being able to return to games at some point, with a small percentage of seats being sold.

Under the agreement, teams would play 82 regular season games (MLB teams normally play 162 in a regular season) and the playoffs would be expanded from 10 to 14 clubs in each league by doubling wildcard games. The All-Star Game would also most likely not happen.

According to the AP, the most difficult issue in passing the plan may be in terms of the revenue split. Teams will propose that players receive the percentage of their 2020 salaries based on a 50-50 split of revenues MLB receives during the regular-season and postseason.

