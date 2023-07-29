'We're gonna get to do this': Idaho team prepares for trip to Babe Ruth World Series

The team will be the first from Canyon County to ever take the field at the Babe Ruth World Series in Virginia, and just the fifth to represent Idaho.

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A collection of young baseball players from Nampa, Caldwell and Homedale is preparing for the trip of a lifetime. The Co-County 13U team recently earned a spot in the 2023 Babe Ruth World Series after a successful run at the Pacific Northwest tournament.

As the group embarks on the nationwide trip, they need the community's help to get there. During their 10-day stay in Glenn Allen, Virginia, Co-County will face off against teams from across the country and Canada. While the journey has just begun, representing Idaho on this stage is a well-earned accomplishment.

"Every year it seems like baseball starts sooner and sooner, we usually start right after Thanksgiving, if not before. These boys have been working since November," head coach Jason Wonderlich said. "It's typical to have at least a three-hour practice and the way that these boys approach and attack practice everyday, it just shows how much they love the game and their willingness to work for their goals and dreams."

Last week, those dreams came true, as the local squad defeated Bozeman, Montana, 2-1 in the Pacific Northwest championship to earn a spot in Virginia. Co-County won on a bunt with two strikes in a 1-1 contest in the bottom of the final inning.

"It didn't feel real at first. It was like, we've tried so hard," Preston Wade said. "We've practiced and worked hard this whole season and then just for it to happen, it didn't feel real."

According to Lukas Wonderlich, this group of ball players "has been together for six years." Each year, Co-County has worked toward a Babe Ruth World Series, and this year, "we did it."

They are an easy team to get behind as they pride themselves on the fundamentals. The win over Bozeman came in a perfect way, considering the team has spent "hundreds of hours practicing just bunting," Lukas said.

The group has formed an incredible bond along the way. Each player has a job to do and they have put in an incredible amount of work, enough to tear the stitching off their collection of baseballs.

"On the back of our warmup jersey we have 'trust,' it's to trust the dude to your left and right and trust that they'll make their play," Wade said. "All these guys are my best friends, basically we're family. So, it's gonna be a blast."

Co-County is just the fifth Idaho team to ever make the Babe Ruth World Series. When they take the field Aug. 11, in Virginia, they will do so as the first team ever from Canyon County.

Ahead of the 10-day trip, the team needs some help for things like airfare, car rentals and meals.

"To be honest with you, the community's been outstanding," Jason Wonderlich said. "They've been unbelievably amazing so far."

Co-County has focused their teamwork on fundraising, selling tickets donated by the Sawtooth Sockeyes out in front of local stores. They even received a big check from the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.

"It's very important because we couldn't get there without their help," Wade said.

It's a tall task for a team that's also practicing as they prepare to take on the country's best, but it's an opportunity they have earned together – one that will last a lifetime.

"That's awesome, the fact that everybody's pitching in and we're gonna get to do this. We're gonna get to send a team from Idaho to the World Series," Lukas said.

You can help with their efforts by donating to their GoFundMe page.

