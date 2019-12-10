WASHINGTON PREP FOOTBALL

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 68, Waterville-Mansfield 16

Asotin 48, Kittitas 12

Brewster 32, Oroville 20

Central Valley 27, Mt. Spokane 7 (highlights in video)- CV’s Matt Gabbert passed for 246 yards and three touchdowns, two of which were to wide receiver Carsen Raab. Mt. Spokane’s Kannon Katzer had 233 yards rushing but only one touchdown. That proved to be the difference in this one.

Cheney 21, East Valley (highlights in video)- It was 7-0 at halftime. The Blackhawks totaled 236 yards rushing while the defense shut out East Valley.

Chewelah 21, Lake Roosevelt 18

Clarkston 23, Pullman 14 (highlights in video)

Colfax 33, Liberty 20

Colville 34, Riverside 28, 2OT (highlights in video)- With 19 seconds to go in the fourth quarter, Colville quarterback Sam Anders found Paul Skirko for a big gain to get Colville into field goal range. However, Anderson fumbled the snap and the clock ran out on the next play. It went to overtime where Anderson got redemption by punching in a one yard touchdown on a quarterback sneak for the win.

Davenport 45, Northwest Christian 14 (highlights in video)- Davenport had a 28 point second quarter that all but sealed the win. They were led by Gavin Boggs who rushed for 241 yards and six touchdowns.

Eisenhower 24, Moses Lake 7

Mead 63, Marina-Huntington Beach, Calif. 27

Newport 35, Medical Lake 12

Okanogan 48, Freeman 7

Pomeroy 60, Springdale 38

Reardan 35, Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 13

Richland 37, Southridge 7

Selkirk 84, Columbia 6

Shadle Park 20, Lewis and Clark 6 (highlights in video)- Shadle Park had forty rushing attempts as they ground out a win against Lewis & Clark. The Highlander’s Logan Doyle had two rushing TDs. The game sealing TD in the fourth quarter came via a Liam Johnston 55 yard pick six.

Tekoa/Rosalia 64, Colton 20

Wellpinit 46, Inchelium 20 (highlights in video)- This game was over by halftime as Wellpinit got up 40-6. Smokey Abrahamson rushed for two touchdowns with 266 yards in the win.

IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

Coeur d'Alene 28, Lewiston 12 (highlights in video)- Coeur d’Alene jumped out to a 20-0 lead off of two Colby Nosworthy receiving touchdowns and never looked back.

Grangeville 18, St. Maries 12 (highlights in video)- It was tied 12-12 going into the fourth quarter. Tescher Harris had two total touchdowns, one by air and one by ground.

Moscow 32, Sandpoint 17 (highlights in video)- Chad Redinger accounted for three touchdowns on the night (one through the air, two rushing). The Bears dominated as they held a 24-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Post Falls 25, Lake City 20 (highlights in video)- Lake City rallied to take a 20-19 lead at halftime, but all Post Falls would need in the second half was a Jack Pearse rushing touchdown. Neither team would score after that.

Timberline 23, Eagle 22

WASHINGTON-IDAHO PREP FOOTBALL

West Valley 42, Lakeland 41 (highlights in video)- West Valley and Lakeland decided punting was optional in their contest Friday. West Valley’s Alyjouah Rollins had 14 receptions for 207 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those touchdowns came within the final five of the game and his last touchdown proved to be the game winner.

POSTPONED

Clark Fork vs. Lakeside